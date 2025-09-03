Buffalo Coach Adds Fuel to Chiefs’ Drive on Season’s Doorstep
Sean McDermott loves Buffalo. He just doesn’t love the Chiefs, just like the rest of Bills Mafia. And that might be why he inadvertently slighted Kansas City on Tuesday, providing Patrick Mahomes and the Bills’ AFC nemesis with some juicy bulletin-board material on the eve of the NFL season.
“It bothers me,” McDermott said at a Tuesday press conference, ranting about the narrative that Buffalo is a city of losers primarily because the Bills lost four straight Super Bowls from 1990-93. “It honestly pisses me off because people don’t know this town. They don’t know how hard that is, to get to four straight Super Bowls. It’ll never happen again. And that’s where, there’s other things that drive … Yeah, I’m not … we’re good.”
Like one of Josh Allen’s rare interceptions, McDermott probably wants that throw back. He just threw fire on the Chiefs’ drive for a berth in a fourth straight Super Bowl, claiming it’ll never happen again.
Chiefs didn't need any more motivation
Rest assured, Mahomes and the Chiefs – who get the second game on the NFL schedule when they play the Chargers Friday in São Paulo, Brazil (7 p.m. CT, YouTube, KSHB-TV 41, 96.5 The Fan) – didn’t need additional motivation. Philadelphia humbled them, 40-22, in Kansas City’s third straight Super Bowl appearance.
And no one outside the Dallas Metroplex considers Buffalo a city of losers – at least no one born approximately after 1985, too young to really remember those Jim Kelly-Thurman Thomas-Bruce Smith teams that destroyed the AFC but just couldn’t beat the Cowboys or Redskins in Super Bowls.
In fact, the Bills kept the Chiefs from a Super Bowl appearance in the 1993 AFC championship game. Buffalo also ended Kansas City’s 1991 season in the divisional round.
Chiefs 2022 draft class can make history
In addition to Mahomes and McDermott’s former boss Andy Reid, another group can use those comments as fuel: The Chiefs’ 2022 draft class. If Kansas City can, indeed, reach that elusive fourth consecutive Super Bowl, that class will match a 32-year-old record.
Trent McDuffie, George Karlaftis, Bryan Cook, Leo Chenal, Joshua Williams, Jaylen Watson, Isiah Pacheco and Nazeeh Johnson could become the first group of NFL players to reach Super Bowls in each of their first four seasons since the Bills’ 1990 class.
And, if so, that Chiefs class will be hoping it’ll have three more rings than its Buffalo predecessors.
Regardless, the Chiefs are scheduled to again travel to Buffalo in Week 9 and end Kansas City’s brutal first half that includes dates with Philadelphia, Baltimore, Detroit and Washington before a Week 10 bye.
Chiefs Kingdom news is free and fresh every day of the year with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And log on to discuss McDermott's comments by visiting our Facebook page (here).