Chiefs Receive Special Visit from Star Athlete
The Kansas City Chiefs are all about winning championships. That is what they are all for and that is always their goal each season. They know they can be great and they have everything they need to go out there and beat any team.
The Chiefs have been on a great run ever since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as their starting quarterback. The Chiefs and Mahomes have delivered three Super Bowls in the Mahomes era. It also helps you have a great head coach in Andy Reid as well.
The Chiefs want to bring another one to Kansas City this season. They are off to a tough start, but the good thing is that they still have time to turn things around this season. If there is any team that can get things going and come back from a bad start, it is the Chiefs. It is going to be interesting to see how the Chiefs make the adjustments to this team and do things better on both sides of the ball. The Chiefs are the one team you do not want to see if they get a chance to get in.
Kyle Larson Visits Chiefs
"We had a special visitor on site today! Thanks for stopping by, Kyle Larson, and good luck this weekend," said the Chiefs on X/Twitter.
A thing that can get this team going is a recent visit by a champion in his own respective sport. NASCAR driver Kyle Larson made a special visit to the Chiefs. He got to see them practice and how they go about their business. It is always great to see other athletes show their appreciation and support.
"I went out to the facility earlier this season. Brett Veach, the general manager, I did not know, but till a couple of years ago, he was a real big fan of mine. He had us out and hosted us earlier this year, and then he was able to kind of line it up again this time. So it was really cool. You know we had Cliff out there and Rudy, who is a huge Chiefs fan. It was really neat to be there and get to sit in the quarterback meeting before their practice."
"That was really cool to see how they operate and prepare for a practice. That is once in a lifetime opportunity."
