Chiefs Report Card After Massive Win Over Ravens
It was a vintage Kansas City Chiefs performance on Sunday. It was one that a lot of people were waiting on for this Chiefs team for a long time. The Chiefs showed up ready to go from the start. Today, the Chiefs could not be stopped on both sides of the ball. The offense looked like the Chiefs' offense of old.
On this day, no matter what defense was out there, they were not stopping head coach Andy Reid's offense. A lot of credit needs to go all around, from Patrick Mahomes to the offensive line and all across the board. The coaching staff had a great plan for this matchup, and they executed every part of it.
This can be the game that turns it all around for the Chiefs. They will now have momentum going into their next game. And they will be looking to get back to .500 with a win in Week 5. For now, the Chiefs will celebrate this one and be back at work later this week, and put in another good game plan together. Different feeling in the Chiefs building after Week 4.
Chiefs Report Cards
Passing offense: A
"The deep ball to Worthy for 37 yards, the moon shot to Travis Kelce, the pick-and-roll with Kareem Hunt, the touchdown dart to JuJu Smith-Schuster, the perfect touches on the Tyquan Thornton and Hollywood Brown scores," said Blair Kerkhoff of The Kansas City Star.
"So many good throws for Mahomes. It wasn’t a perfect game, but it was easily his best game of the season with four touchdown passes. Worthy gives the Chiefs another weapon, and in three weeks, Rashee Rice will be added to the arsenal."
Rushing offense: B
"If the Chiefs were going to find some success, it would be against this defense. Baltimore entered the game ranked 30th against the run."
"No big gains by the running backs, but plenty of short and important ones, especially when the Chiefs brought in Mike Caliendo as an extra offensive lineman."
Passing defense: A
"Jackson threw a touchdown pass to end the Ravens’ first drive, giving him 10 TDs and no interceptions for the season."
"But Leo Chenal changed the equation with his first interception as a member of the Chiefs on the Ravens’ next series. Jackson tossed it up along the sideline to tight end Mark Andrews, and Chenal turned his head just in the time to make the pick."
