Wild Rice: Hollywood Writers Couldn’t Script This KC Drama

Christmas morning comes in October for Kansas City Chiefs this week.

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) celebrates after scoring against the Cincinnati Bengals during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – One single preseason snap. That’s it. That’s all the plays in the career of Patrick Mahomes in which he’s called a play with Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown in the same huddle.

UTEP researchers should’ve invested resources in the Chiefs’ snake-bitten wide receivers, not whether the NFL whispered to its officials to favor Kansas City on penalties.

After a 30-17 win over the NFL’s hottest team, Detroit, Mahomes took the under-promise-over-deliver route on Sunday night. He needed just 10 words to describe how he feels about seeing those three on the same field for the first time since that one play 14 months ago.

“I'm very excited,” Mahomes said, smiling like a teenager thinking about his first trip to Disney World.

Then, as if switching gears immediately to a believe-it-when-he-sees-it approach, he corralled the joy.

“I mean, I'll just leave it there.”

How about this script

Disney writers couldn’t script what the quarterback has endured over the 435-day stretch from that Aug. 10, 2024, game until Sunday’s AFC West clash with the Raiders.

On the first play in an obscure preseason opener, Mahomes hit Brown on a short pass over the middle. But the new Chiefs receiver landed on his shoulder and, stunningly – after that one play in Jacksonville -- wound up missing the next four-and-a-half months. By the time Brown returned in December, Rice was on season-ending injured reserve after knee surgery.

Fast forward nine months. Brown missed all three preseason games with an ankle injury but was healthy for the 2025 opener, but the NFL suspended Rice for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

And forgive Mahomes if “You can’t make this up” crept into his mind in Brazil, where on the season’s third play, Worthy accidentally collided with Travis Kelce, sidelining the catalyst receiver for most of three games.

A new era starts Sunday

All that changes this week, though, after the NFL officially lifted Rice’s six-game suspension on Monday.

“They haven’t been on the field together other than training camp,” head coach Andy Reid said Monday. “I think they’re looking forward to it maybe even more than I’m looking forward to it.

“They’re excited to play together. Those three are very close. We’ll see how it all works out. I don’t have a lot of promises for you, but it will be great to get (Rice) back going and in the swing.”

