Arrowhead Report

Early Breakdown of the Chiefs' Week 6 Opponent, the Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs concluded their Week 6 battle against the Detroit Lions and now turn their attention to a division rival.

Dominic Minchella

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) shakes hands with Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) shakes hands with Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs are through the first six weeks of the 2025 campaign, looking to find a way to get back into the playoffs. After taking on the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 6, the Chiefs get to shift their focus to a franchise they know all too well.

In Week 7, the Chiefs will host their AFC West division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders, looking to push their current win streak against Las Vegas to three straight. Last season, the Raiders and Chiefs played two very competitive games, but ultimately, the luck resided on the side of Kansas City.

So far this season, the Raiders hold a 2-4 record under new head coach Pete Carroll. New quarterback Geno Smith has been hit or miss thus far in his new threads, and that can only benefit Patrick Mahomes in company to get some momentum going with an easier schedule looming around the corner.

Breaking Down the Raiders

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

While the Raiders don't have the best record so far this season, they are still a team that the Chiefs have to take seriously. Whenever the Chiefs are playing a division rival this season, they must approach it as one of the biggest games of the season. This will be the first of two matchups between Las Vegas and Kansas City this season.

Mahomes will get to face off against one of his biggest division rivals in defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Earlier this offseason, Crosby had nothing but respect for the Chiefs quarterback, as well as himself and the position he plays.

  • “It’s ultimate respect when it comes to them,” Crosby said of the Chiefs. “They’ve earned it. They’ve won three Super Bowls, they’ve got the best quarterback in football. But for us, as a pass rusher, I’m going against the best quarterback. For me, I believe I’m the best pass rusher in the world, so every time we match up, it’s match made in heaven.”
Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Importance of the Game

This will be the Chiefs' second game playing a division rival, after taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 and losing. The Chiefs, who went 5-1 when taking on their division rivals last season, need to remind their rivals who they are and that they're still a team to take seriously, regardless of their standings.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walks in the tunnel before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

OnSI sincerely appreciates your trust in delivering you the best information in Chiefs Kingdom; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI@ZakSGilbert, and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Let us know your thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs thus far this season by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Dominic Minchella
DOMINIC MINCHELLA

Dominic Minchella holds a communications degree from Eastern Michigan University. He is a former MLB writer and serves as our Kansas City Chiefs On SI beat writer.