Early Breakdown of the Chiefs' Week 6 Opponent, the Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs are through the first six weeks of the 2025 campaign, looking to find a way to get back into the playoffs. After taking on the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 6, the Chiefs get to shift their focus to a franchise they know all too well.
In Week 7, the Chiefs will host their AFC West division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders, looking to push their current win streak against Las Vegas to three straight. Last season, the Raiders and Chiefs played two very competitive games, but ultimately, the luck resided on the side of Kansas City.
So far this season, the Raiders hold a 2-4 record under new head coach Pete Carroll. New quarterback Geno Smith has been hit or miss thus far in his new threads, and that can only benefit Patrick Mahomes in company to get some momentum going with an easier schedule looming around the corner.
Breaking Down the Raiders
While the Raiders don't have the best record so far this season, they are still a team that the Chiefs have to take seriously. Whenever the Chiefs are playing a division rival this season, they must approach it as one of the biggest games of the season. This will be the first of two matchups between Las Vegas and Kansas City this season.
Mahomes will get to face off against one of his biggest division rivals in defensive end Maxx Crosby.
Earlier this offseason, Crosby had nothing but respect for the Chiefs quarterback, as well as himself and the position he plays.
- “It’s ultimate respect when it comes to them,” Crosby said of the Chiefs. “They’ve earned it. They’ve won three Super Bowls, they’ve got the best quarterback in football. But for us, as a pass rusher, I’m going against the best quarterback. For me, I believe I’m the best pass rusher in the world, so every time we match up, it’s match made in heaven.”
The Importance of the Game
This will be the Chiefs' second game playing a division rival, after taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 and losing. The Chiefs, who went 5-1 when taking on their division rivals last season, need to remind their rivals who they are and that they're still a team to take seriously, regardless of their standings.
