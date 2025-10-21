4 Items We Gleaned From Andy Reid’s Monday Press Conference
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Chiefs fans are stunned that Pro Football Focus continues to grade Patrick Mahomes among the NFL’s mediocre quarterbacks.
But the quarterback, who won AFC Offensive Player of the Week after beating Detroit, has garnered straight A’s from Andy Reid. That’s one of the four more interesting items the Chiefs’ head coach had for reporters on Monday’s day-after-game call.
Reid’s grade on Mahomes
“I’ll tell you, I think he’s the best. But listen, I’m partial, obviously. We ask him to do so much stuff, and then just look at his game, look at his numbers and how he contributes, how he gets everybody on the offense involved.
“That’s him doing that, and he’s got options on all that stuff. He finds a way to get everybody the ball and then his leadership I think is second to none.”
Hollywood, first reference
Reid mentioned Hollywood on two occasions, once as a noun and once as a verb. The noun reference was for Hollywood Brown, the player who leads the Chiefs with 32 receptions, including his fourth touchdown reception on Sunday.
“Listen, I love him,” Reid said. “He’s one of those energy givers. He doesn’t say a lot but there’s a confidence there that he presents and makes you feel like, ‘I got it. I got everything under control; dial me up.’ That’s a great thing to have.
“We’re mixing and matching here so everybody’s getting a chance, and when he gets a chance to move with the ball in his area, he’s coming down with it. His hands are phenomenal. He does a nice job of that. He’s not the biggest guy, but he’s fearless inside which you don’t see a lot of that in this league. Some of his best work happens in there and I appreciate that.”
Hollywood, second reference
The verb reference was to describe his quarterback’s acting job.
“His checks were good at the line of scrimmage,” Reid said of Mahomes, who has 14 touchdown passes and two interceptions. “When he had to put a little Hollywood into things, he did good with that, and some of the tricky stuff. I thought he handled everything real well.”
He handled his Hollywood moment to perfection, fooling the Raiders by feinting a fourth-down attempt to draw Las Vegas offside before handing off to Kareem Hunt.
“You saw him execute all the phases in the offense. We have different categories there, whether it’s play pass movements, whether it’s three-step drop, five step drop concepts and then all the screen game that goes with that. We do a variety of screens. I liked the way he handled that.
Chicken or egg?
Chiefs players constantly remark that Reid allows them to let their personalities show. That collective fun-loving persona was on display over those two trick plays during the second-quarter touchdown drive.
But do those creative plays create success, or are they earned by hard-fought chunk plays? Reid said he loves to delegate but holds tightly to his voting power on the Chiefs’ board of directors.
“If they’re sound, that’s where I’ve got the 51 percent on the thing,” Reid said. “We practice them, and we feel like by the time we use them they’re a part of the offense. We normally can pull them off, we had the one fail on us down there, but normally these things work.”
