Analyst Lists Chiefs in Bizarre Trade Proposal
The Kansas City Chiefs have a solid roster going into the 2025 campaign. Obtaining the likes of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and defensive tackle Chris Jones, just to name a few, raises the expectations for what the franchise should be going into their revenge season.
One area that was a concern going into the offseason was the tight end position. Following the Super Bowl defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, the status of Kelce's playing career was up in the air, following a season that saw his statistics decrease.
The rumors of retirement were put to rest as Kelce revealed he still has the drive to play, as well as a bad taste in his mouth, much like the rest of the roster, from their embarrassing Super Bowl defeat. However, the tight end position is going to need to be revamped shortly, as Kelce can't play forever.
That being said, according to analyst Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports, the Chiefs are a team that should look into the idea of trading with their division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders, to acquire young tight end Michael Mayer.
"Travis Kelce is coming off one of his worst seasons last year, and it didn’t end well in a blowout fashion against the Eagles in the Super Bowl," Palacios wrote. "Meanwhile, Kelce is looking for vengeance, but he won’t last for more than a year, so they need to start planning for the future. Mahomes does well bringing out the best in a target, and even though Mayer hasn’t found his footing yet, he could change things around in his career with one of the most complete teams in the league."
The trade seems highly unlikely as divisional rivals tend to avoid division trades with one another. Mayer is likely on the trading block, given the Raiders have young tight end Brock Bowers. Mayer also has team control still, but like Palacios mentions, hasn't been the best draft pick for Las Vegas.
When all is said and done on the career of Kelce, the Chiefs do have extra depth they're likely to lean on before making a trade with the Raiders. The franchise extended Noah Gray and still has hopes for youngster Jared Wiley, who could blossom in the coming years. They also possess undrafted free agent Jake Briningstool.
The Chiefs' depth is too deep for them to trade pieces away, especially to a divisional opponent. If Mayer is still available for a trade, Chiefs Kingdom should expect the franchise to avoid acquiring him.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.