Who is the Kansas City Chiefs' Best Value Player?
Going into the 2025 NFL campaign, which is now less than 100 days out, the Kansas City Chiefs are hopeful they can repeat the success they've experienced over the last three seasons. With a roster compiled of veterans and rookies, the Chiefs, on paper, still look to be one of the hardest teams to defeat in the AFC.
The Chiefs added through the 2025 NFL Draft as well as pro free agency, looking to aid themselves in the best way they could following a Super Bowl defeat. The franchise still possesses head coach Andy Reid and the best quarterback in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes. Those two themselves make it difficult to count out Kansas City.
While Mahomes has been a primary reason for the Chiefs' continued success, many players jump out as favorites for Kansas City when it comes to who provides the most value. Some would easily think that it's Mahomes, but according to PFF's Trevor Sikkema, he believes otherwise.
"For the Kansas City Chiefs, I went with wide receiver Rashee Rice," Sikkema said on the PFF NFL Show. "I understand he's been injured and missed a lot of time last season... He's only $1.7 million on the cap in 2025 and he is going to be their go-to target once again, which he's really been over the couple of years when he's out there and healthy."
"86.1 and 85.5 receiving grades over the last two years, he was an absolute stud. He was top three in I think receptions and receiving yards for sure before he got hurt last season. Just getting that type of volume for a team that has Super Bowl aspirations and is in a Super Bowl window, you got a ton of value there."
As Sikkema mentioned, when Rice is on the field, he's been a difference maker. However, as it stands, there is no certain timetable for the Chiefs' wide receiver to return, which depends on his injury recovery and whether or not the NFL will issue a suspension for off-field conduct.
For a player with a ceiling much higher than what we've seen, making less than $2 million this upcoming season, the Chiefs' best value should come from Rice, so long as he is on the field to provide that value.
