What Chiefs Explosive Offenses Means for Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs domination over the Las Vegas Raiders was highlighted by their explosive offense that started out the game with five straight scoring drives. They didn't let up their offensive barrage until the game was well out of reach in the fourth quarter.
Patrick Mahomes was dialed in all game long, only missing nine of his passes while throwing for 286 yards and three touchdowns. What was most impressive about his performance was his willingness to let everyone eat as opposed to just dialed in on one receiver.
Week 7 Overreactions
And yet, even with a concentrated effort to get everyone the ball, in Rashee Rice's first game back from his suspension he established himself as the clear number one option and his chemistry with Mahomes was apparent.
Jeff Kerr is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and on his list of week 7 overreactions, he claims that Rice's inclusion back into the starting lineup will result in Mahomes winning his third MVP award this season.
"Rice was targeted 10 times by Mahomes in his debut, as Mahomes had a 117.5 passer rating when throwing to him. Mahomes has been hot of late, completing 71.3% of his passes for 1,131 yards with 11 touchdowns to one interception and a 117.2 passer rating over his last four games -- MVP-type numbers", said Kerr.
Mahomes MVP case was dead in the water the first two weeks of the season, but he's been roaring back and has now cemented himself firmly in the race. Not only does he look impressive and is the driving force behind the Chiefs offense, but he has been scaling his play upwards instead of playing down to competition.
The games against the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens are perfect examples of this. The Chiefs and Mahomes aren't willing to toy with their opponent, they want to win and they'll continue to do so if their offense can keep up their hot streak.
Their next two games are up against the Washington Commanders and Buffalo Bills before they have their week 10 bye. If Mahomes can continue to light up the stat sheet and lead the Chiefs to a 6 - 3 record, it will be his award to lose.
