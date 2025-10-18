Breaking Down Why the Chiefs Need To Make a Trade
Thankfully, the Kansas City Chiefs have been able to get their season back on track with a statement win against the Detroit Lions. Their offense has tapped into the potential they always had, and their ceiling will continue to get higher with the return of Rashee Rice.
Their next game against the Las Vegas Raiders is an opportunity for them to be over .500 for the first time this season, an opportunity they cannot afford to squander. The AFC looks wide open after the Buffalo Bills lost back-to-back games, and the Chiefs are poised to reclaim their spot on the throne.
The Missing Piece
Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he compiled a list of the top ten trades that need to happen before the NFL trade deadline. One of the trades he placed on his list is the ever-popular hypothetical of the Chiefs trading for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.
"Kamara may want to retire with the New Orleans Saints, but what if the reigning AFC champions call with an offer to join a potential Super Bowl bid? Kansas City isn't ready to trust any of its bruising backs (i.e. Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, etc.) with a full workload, leaving Patrick Mahomes to do a little too much on the ground", said Benjamin.
Kamara has spent his entire career with the Saints, but they aren't in any position to contend for anything meaningful anytime soon. He isn't getting any younger, and if the Chiefs offer a convincing trade package, it would be irresponsible for the Saints not to consider trading away Kamara.
"Kamara, meanwhile, has precisely the kind of pass-catching tools that could make him a dream Swiss Army knife for Andy Reid, right alongside Xavier Worthy, Marquise Brown and Co. Would he really turn that down to stay in a rebuild?"
In each of the Chiefs' three losses this season, Patrick Mahomes has led the team in rushing yards. Their run game has been a liability, and Kamara would give them the star power necessary to take them to the next level.
Similar to Breece Hall, this trade would give them a dynamic playmaker who can make an impact through the air or on the ground. Unlike a trade for Hall, Kamara's contract runs through next season, which means the Chiefs wouldn't have to extend him if they didn't want to.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts on this hypothetical trade when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.