Arrowhead Report

Breaking Down Why the Chiefs Need To Make a Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs have begun to get the ball rolling despite their season getting off to a slow start. What moves can they make to help capitalize on their momentum?

Fernando Alfaro-Donis

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first half against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first half against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

Thankfully, the Kansas City Chiefs have been able to get their season back on track with a statement win against the Detroit Lions. Their offense has tapped into the potential they always had, and their ceiling will continue to get higher with the return of Rashee Rice.

Their next game against the Las Vegas Raiders is an opportunity for them to be over .500 for the first time this season, an opportunity they cannot afford to squander. The AFC looks wide open after the Buffalo Bills lost back-to-back games, and the Chiefs are poised to reclaim their spot on the throne.

The Missing Piece

Andy Reid
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, right, talks to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after 30-17 loss at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he compiled a list of the top ten trades that need to happen before the NFL trade deadline. One of the trades he placed on his list is the ever-popular hypothetical of the Chiefs trading for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

"Kamara may want to retire with the New Orleans Saints, but what if the reigning AFC champions call with an offer to join a potential Super Bowl bid? Kansas City isn't ready to trust any of its bruising backs (i.e. Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, etc.) with a full workload, leaving Patrick Mahomes to do a little too much on the ground", said Benjamin.

Alvin Kamara
Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Kamara has spent his entire career with the Saints, but they aren't in any position to contend for anything meaningful anytime soon. He isn't getting any younger, and if the Chiefs offer a convincing trade package, it would be irresponsible for the Saints not to consider trading away Kamara.

"Kamara, meanwhile, has precisely the kind of pass-catching tools that could make him a dream Swiss Army knife for Andy Reid, right alongside Xavier Worthy, Marquise Brown and Co. Would he really turn that down to stay in a rebuild?"

Alvin Kamara
Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

In each of the Chiefs' three losses this season, Patrick Mahomes has led the team in rushing yards. Their run game has been a liability, and Kamara would give them the star power necessary to take them to the next level.

Similar to Breece Hall, this trade would give them a dynamic playmaker who can make an impact through the air or on the ground. Unlike a trade for Hall, Kamara's contract runs through next season, which means the Chiefs wouldn't have to extend him if they didn't want to.

Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again 

Click here to let us know your thoughts on this hypothetical trade when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Fernando Alfaro-Donis
FERNANDO ALFARO-DONIS