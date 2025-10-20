Why the Chiefs Are Just Getting Started
The Kansas City Chiefs have arrived and have asserted themselves as serious Super Bowl contenders. In consecutive weeks, Patrick Mahomes has thrown for three touchdowns, and their offense has reached 30 points. They dominated against a Las Vegas Raiders team they should've beaten, and their outlook on the rest of the season is much brighter than it was a couple of weeks ago.
In front of their home crowd, Chiefs Kingdom was reminded of how explosive their offense can be with Mahomes at the helm. They're on a roll, and this is just the beginning for their new and improved offense.
The Key to Success
Their new high-flying offense is due to all of their weapons finally seeing the field together, and it was everything it was advertised to be. FOX Sports published an article going over what they learned from the Chiefs' impressive week 7 win, and what they learned is that Rashee Rice is going to take this offense over the moon.
"In his first game back after serving a six-game suspension to start the year, Rice finished with seven catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns. Patrick Mahomes hit Rice on a 2-yard shuffle pass for a score on the opening drive of the game, then found the SMU product again on a fade route for a 3-yard touchdown just before the end of the first half. Mahomes had 206 yards passing and three touchdown passes in the first half alone as the Chiefs dominated the undermanned Raiders".
The Chiefs' offensive potential was shown for the whole NFL world to see. Mahomes had never had Rice, Xavier Worthy, Travis Kelce, and Hollywood Brown all line up at the same time. Mahomes was feeding the ball to Rice, but he also sprinkled targets all over the field for his receivers.
This was Rice's first game back, and he looked like he didn't miss a step due to his suspension. He ties their offense in a tight little bow, and the sky is the limit for the Chiefs moving forward. Their defense has begun to look like its former self. If their offense can catch up to the level of their defense, Mahomes may win his third MVP trophy this season.
