Why the Chiefs Can Feel Confident About Week 14

The Kansas City Chiefs are in do-or-die mode for the rest of the season. At 6-6, it's of paramount importance that they don't lose another game this season. That would be a death sentence to their playoff hopes and announce to the rest of the NFL world that their dynasty is over.

Despite their loss to the Dallas Cowboys , the Chiefs still have a chance to sneak into the playoffs by running the table. That begins in Week 14, where they'll be at home facing off against the Houston Texans. Why must Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs feel confident about this being the start of their winning streak to end the season?

Week 14 Predictions

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

John Breech writes for CBS Sports, and he released his predictions for how he believes Week 14 will shake out. He isn't gonna bet against the Chiefs in an elimination game, and for good reason, seeing as the Texans don't hold up well in cold weather.

"I picked them to lose last week in Dallas, but I will not be picking them to lose this week and that's mostly because they're pretty much unbeatable whenever they play a Sunday home game in the month of December. In their past 15 December home games that have been played on a Sunday, the Chiefs are 14-1 and that only loss came by three points", said Breech.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs are used to the weather, so impactful players like Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice will have a better time navigating it than the Texans' playmakers. To compound this issue, there will be a stadium full of Chiefs Kingdom ready to cheer on their team in the most important game of the season so far.

"The Texans were in a similar situation last year -- they had to play a cold December game in Kansas City -- and C.J. Stroud responded by throwing two interceptions in a 27-19 loss to the Chiefs. I'm expecting something similar on Sunday".

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to pass during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Texans have rattled off four straight wins to save their season, but this is just C.J. Stroud's second game back from injury. A lot of quarterbacks freeze up in the cold, and Stroud is no exception. He'll be facing a Chiefs defense desperate for a get-right game after they got decimated in front of the entirety of America.

This is the Chiefs' last attempt at saving their season. It would take a madman to bet against a team with so much Championship DNA to lose their chance of winning one more.

Never again miss one major story related to how the Chiefs can save their season when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).