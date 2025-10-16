How the Chiefs’ Offensive Line Keeps Getting Better
The Kansas City Chiefs needed to address their offensive line in the offseason following how poorly it performed throughout 2024's campaign and especially in the playoffs. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked a career high 36 times in the regular season, and that doesn't and shouldn't fly.
After the Super Bowl LIX defeat, the world knew that an area Kansas City had to improve on was the offensive line. So they did. Going into the offseason, the Chiefs brought in veteran offensive lineman Jaylon Moore and took Josh Simmons out of Ohio State University with their first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With Moore and Simmons joining the offensive line, alongside center Creed Humphrey, the newly extended Trey Smith and veteran Jawaan Taylor, the Chiefs have put together an impressive offensive line on paper. And it's translated well from paper to the field.
How Well the O-Line Has Performed
According to Pro Football Focus' Zoltán Buday and his rankings of the top offensive lines in the National Football League so far through the 2025 campaign, the Chiefs rank third, only behind the Indianapolis Colts and their AFC West division rivals, the Denver Broncos.
- "The Chiefs' offensive line continues to impress. Kansas City’s unit allowed four pressures — including one sack — on 38 pass plays against the Lions. The resulting 93.4 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating ranked first in the NFL this week," Buday wrote.
- "The Chiefs' front-five allowed a 15.0% pressure rate — the lowest clip of any offensive line against Detroit this season. They are also the only unit to have posted a PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating above 90.0 against the Lions."
Who's the Best Offensive Lineman?
While each member of the offensive line has their successes, the overall best player on the line is Humphrey. Arguably the best center in the NFL, Humphrey continues to be the best player on the line and easily helps them create credibility compared to how they performed in 2024.
According to Pro Football Focus, once more, Humphrey holds an overall grade of 81.0 and leads all centers this season. Going into Week 7, taking on the Las Vegas Raiders, Humphrey and the rest of the starting offensive line will look to continue their success as the season progresses.
