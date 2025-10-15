Chiefs Week 6 Win Shows Major Improvements from Week 5 Loss
The Kansas City Chiefs were handed their third loss of the season to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5, but earned their victory in Week 6 over the Detroit Lions to once again hold an even record. The Chiefs' Week 6 victory was impressive, to say the least, for multiple reasons.
The Chiefs' defense had a tall task in stopping one of the best offenses in the National Football League in the Lions, and it held Detroit to only 17 points. The defense struggled in Week 5, leading to their loss, but it was on full display on Sunday Night Football when they tamed the Lions.
Believe it or not, the Chiefs, according to Pro Football Focus, overall played better against Jacksonville than they did against Detroit, yet one ended in defeat and the other ended in triumph. Kansas City takes on its AFC West divisional rival in the Las Vegas Raiders, in Week 7 and will look to duplicate the success.
Below are how the Chiefs performed in Week 5 compared to Week 6.
Week 5 PFF Overall Grades
Offense vs Jaguars
- Overall: 74.1
- Offense: 76.7
- Pass: 63.8
- PBLK: 82.0
- RECV: 72.5
- RUN: 85.0
- RBLK: 64.2
Defense vs Jaguars
- Defense: 62.4
- RDEF: 73.2
- TACK: 43.9
- PRSH: 65.1
- COV: 52.4
- SPEC: 56.9
Week 6 Overall Grades
Offense Vs Lions
- Overall: 72.6
- Offense: 78.2
- Pass: 70.6
- PBLK: 59.0
- RECV: 75.9
- RUN: 66.6
- RBLK: 74.4
Defense Vs Lions
- Defense: 61.3
- RDEF: 56.3
- TACK: 74.7
- PRSH: 72.5
- COV: 57.2
- SPEC: 59.0
Review
From what PFF shows, the Chiefs' offensive game plan was once again the turning point in getting the franchise to victory in Week 6. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes' passing game has been exceptionally well in the final few weeks, leading to wide receiver Rashee Rice's return.
The defense, though the overall grade was below how it performed against Jacksonville, held its own, as the tackling defense was the change of the game. The run defense still needs to improve, as it ranked below a 60 grade for the fourth time this season.
The Chiefs have reminded many that when their offense is on, all the rest doesn't matter as much, as Mahomes and company do an effective job at stopping whomever they oppose defensively from week to week.
