Chiefs Week 6 Win Shows Major Improvements from Week 5 Loss

The Kansas City Chiefs rose to the challenge to take down the Detroit Lions, but how much better did they play in Week 6 compared to Week 5?

Dominic Minchella

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) makes a catch for a touchdown against Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) makes a catch for a touchdown against Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs were handed their third loss of the season to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5, but earned their victory in Week 6 over the Detroit Lions to once again hold an even record. The Chiefs' Week 6 victory was impressive, to say the least, for multiple reasons.

The Chiefs' defense had a tall task in stopping one of the best offenses in the National Football League in the Lions, and it held Detroit to only 17 points. The defense struggled in Week 5, leading to their loss, but it was on full display on Sunday Night Football when they tamed the Lions.

Believe it or not, the Chiefs, according to Pro Football Focus, overall played better against Jacksonville than they did against Detroit, yet one ended in defeat and the other ended in triumph. Kansas City takes on its AFC West divisional rival in the Las Vegas Raiders, in Week 7 and will look to duplicate the success.

Below are how the Chiefs performed in Week 5 compared to Week 6.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, right, talks to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after 30-17 loss at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 5 PFF Overall Grades

Offense vs Jaguars

Overall: 74.1
Offense: 76.7
Pass: 63.8
PBLK: 82.0
RECV: 72.5
RUN: 85.0
RBLK: 64.2

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) greets Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defense vs Jaguars

Defense: 62.4
RDEF: 73.2
TACK: 43.9
PRSH: 65.1
COV: 52.4
SPEC: 56.9

Week 6 Overall Grades

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offense Vs Lions

Overall: 72.6
Offense: 78.2
Pass: 70.6
PBLK: 59.0
RECV: 75.9
RUN: 66.6
RBLK: 74.4

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) makes a throw against the Detroit Lions during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Defense Vs Lions

Defense: 61.3
RDEF: 56.3
TACK: 74.7
PRSH: 72.5
COV: 57.2
SPEC: 59.0

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) on field against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Review

From what PFF shows, the Chiefs' offensive game plan was once again the turning point in getting the franchise to victory in Week 6. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes' passing game has been exceptionally well in the final few weeks, leading to wide receiver Rashee Rice's return.

The defense, though the overall grade was below how it performed against Jacksonville, held its own, as the tackling defense was the change of the game. The run defense still needs to improve, as it ranked below a 60 grade for the fourth time this season.

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) knocks the ball out of the hands of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chiefs have reminded many that when their offense is on, all the rest doesn't matter as much, as Mahomes and company do an effective job at stopping whomever they oppose defensively from week to week.

