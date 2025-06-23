Chiefs' Left Guard Competition Ramping Up
For so long, everyone was focused on the left tackle position within the Kansas City Chiefs organization. This offseason, Chiefs Kingdom will still probably be mostly focused on the left tackle battle between first-round pick Josh Simmons and free agency signee Jaylon Moore.
However, it's important not to overlook the battle between Kinglsey Suamataia and Mike Caliendo at left guard.
Previously held by star Joe Thuney, the Chiefs now have a vacant guard spot that they need to fill. Regarding Suamataia, who started last season at left tackle for the team, will look to continue building off a strong end to the season at left guard (Week 18).
"I [felt that] I did well [in Week 18]," Suamataia said. "I went up against one of the best defensive tackles [in the league], and I got some good words from him after the game."
Suamataia was referring to the Denver Broncos' Zach Allen, who finished 5th in the league with 75 QB pressures. Due to Suamataia, he finished with just two in Week 18. Based on the staff, he's taken that positive momentum straight into the offseason.
"He has experience, and then he looks more comfortable there," Coach Reid said. "He seems to be picking it up well. Not that we're going full-speed contact, but he has an opportunity to go against [defensive tackle] Chris [Jones], and that'll surely help him for the season."
As for Caliendo, he'll look to carry his seven career starts at left guard into training camp and next season. Most notably, Caliendo started KC's final six games (including the Playoffs) at guard when Thuney moved to left tackle. This included the infamous Super Bowl LIX, and although it didn't go the way he wanted, he still admitted to learning a lot, explaining how the experience will ultimately make him a better player.
"Afterward, it was pretty devastating, but that experience in the end was invaluable," Caliendo said. "Going undrafted and getting that type of experience is pretty rare, to be honest, and you just have to look back at the film and do everything you can to learn from it. Failing is growth, and just trust in that."
