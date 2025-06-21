Chiefs’ Josh Simmons May Be a Future Franchise Star
The Kansas City Chiefs may have gotten the steal of the 2025 draft when they selected Josh Simmons at the end of the first round. Not only will Simmons make an impact right away, but his going to the Chiefs was the perfect landing destination for him.
Following their Super Bowl meltdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, it became apparent to the Chiefs that they needed to revamp their offensive line. Simmons is just the player for that, providing a high ceiling with a lot of potential, but with an injury history that secured him a spot in the first round.
If it wasn't for his injury, there'd be no way he would've made it to the Chiefs with the 31st overall pick. Instead, they were even able to trade back one spot and draft him anyway. The Chiefs are also a mutually beneficial place for Simmons to land.
For starters, they are one of the most dominant teams in the NFL at the moment, and being drafted by them means that any given year, you have a chance to win a Super Bowl. Secondly, he's in charge of protecting Patrick Mahomes, who has plenty of experience in high-pressure situations and oftentimes doesn't hold the ball for too long.
Finally, he's in a place where he can be mentored and led in the right direction. Being coached by a legendary head coach in Andy Reid, while also having the opportunity to learn more from players like Trey Smith or Creed Humphrey, bodes well for his long-term development.
Rob Rang is an NFL draft analyst, and in an article published on FOX Sports, he goes over one draft pick made by each team in the 2025 draft who can be a future franchise star. For the Chiefs, Simmons was his choice and even compared him to Willie Roaf.
"For Saints fans, it might seem darn near sacrilegious to list Roaf with the Chiefs, given that he was drafted by New Orleans and earned Pro Bowl honors in seven of his nine seasons in the Bayou. Roaf was just as effective in his final four years in Kansas City, however, earning Pro Bowl nods after each of those seasons, as well. Simmons is the polar opposite of Roaf in style, winning with sheer agility rather than ballast and power. But he, too, looks like a potential annual all-star candidate".
Simmons may have a lot of adversity in his first year in the NFL, having to overcome getting back from injury and players ahead of him on the depth chart, but he'll be able to face it head-on and be a better player for it. The Chiefs will need him if they want to continue their dynasty.
