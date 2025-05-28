Chiefs Have to Answer This Imposing Question
Last season, the biggest problem for the Kansas City Chiefs came at the offensive line. The Chiefs could not find a consistent starting five, and their biggest struggle on the offensive line came at the left tackle position.
The Chiefs tried a lot of things last season at the position, but nothing worked. The bad play by the offensive line turned into quarterback Patrick Mahomes being sacked the most in his career in 2024.
Heading into the offseason and after getting exposed in Super Bowl LIX. One of the Chiefs' biggest concerns was finding a left tackle for the 2025 season. The Chiefs did a good job of addressing the position both in free agency and in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs signed left tackle Jaylon Moore from the San Francisco 49ers and will look to see if he is the answer at the position.
For Moore, he has not gotten a lot of opportunity to play because he sat behind one of the best left tackles in the history of the NFL in Trent Williams, but Moore has a lot of potential to be a good left tackle. The Chiefs will find out this summer if Moore is the real deal and can help the offensive line secure that left tackle position.
In the first round of the draft, the Chiefs drafted one of the best offensive linemen, left tackle Josh Simmons. Some are saying that Simmons can be the best left tackle in the draft and overall lineman.
The Chiefs got him with the last pick of the first round, and if he can be good, he will be one of the steals of the draft. Simmons will compete for a starting spot on the offensive line this summer. And if Moore does not plan out at left tackle, Simmons can be the starter in 2025.
"I'm not sure when the Chiefs last had a bona fide good left tackle. It was potentially Orlando Brown Jr. in the 2022 season, but I'd argue he's more around league average. Kansas City would do anything for an average left tackle, however, given the way the position has limited the offense in the past couple of seasons," said Ben Solak of ESPN.
"The Chiefs took two high-reward swings with the signing of Jaylon Moore and drafting of Josh Simmons, but both are also high-risk. Moore wasn't a starter in San Francisco, and Simmons is coming off a major knee injury at Ohio State. Regardless, the Chiefs are likely -- but not guaranteed -- to get the functional play they so desperately need."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.