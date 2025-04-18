Which Chiefs Legend Will Be in Attendance for NFL Draft?
The Kansas City Chiefs have been gearing up for the 2025 NFL Draft for quite some time now, as they are continuously adjusting and editing their board. According to Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, the draft board consists of over 200 prospects, which he revealed to the media on Thursday.
"I think we have 202 right now, which is, maybe it's high, but we've been anywhere from 85 to 210 over the years, 185 to 210. So I think we're right around, you know, 200-202," Veach said when asked about gradable players on their board. "I think we have plenty of names to work with."
The draft season is one to celebrate in its own right. Obviously, the Chiefs won't be able to take every single player on their draft board, but young prospects would love to know that they were once being considered by Kansas City, even if they hear their name called elsewhere on draft day.
That being said, the 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and it will represent the 25th anniversary of the 2000's draft class. Chiefs legend Dante Hall will be in attendance in Green Bay not only to celebrate this anniversary, but to also make one of the Chiefs draft pick announcements.
Hall was originally drafted by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. During his Chiefs career, Hall collected 1,615 receiving yards in 145 receptions. He also started 97 regular-season games during his career in Kansas City.
The two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro, as well as a member of the Hall of Fame All-2000's Team, Hall carried the Chiefs organization with pride and respect. The former Texas A&M product was highly known as an excellent punt returner for the Chiefs from 2000-2007.
Hall collected 1,882 punt return yards throughout his Chiefs career, and an astonishing 8,644 kickoff return yards. Nicknamed 'The Human Joystick', Hall would easily weave and dodge his way through defenders to give the Chiefs great field positioning after a punt or kick return.
The beloved Chief will be celebrated alongside other members of the 2000 NFL Draft class in looking back on their careers in the NFL, while looking forward to the young and future talent of the NFL, and hearing their names get called on draft day.
