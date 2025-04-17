The Chiefs Are Facing a Pivotal NFL Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line allowed Patrick Mahomes to be sacked more times this past season than in any other season. Still, the Chiefs went 15-2 in the regular season and were undefeated in one-score games. However, poor offensive line play caught up to them.
For years, the Chiefs had one of the best rosters in the league, and it is still one of the better overall rosters. However, it is undeniable that if the Chiefs do not do more to improve this offseason, the gap between them and every other team will decrease.
Cameron Sheath of Pro Football Network recently released an updated mock draft with draft predictions for every team in the league. As most would expect, Sheath believes the Chiefs will use their first-round pick on an offensive lineman.
Specifically, Sheath believes the Chiefs will select offensive lineman Josh Connerly Jr. from Oregon to help solidify a shaky offensive line at best. Kansas City's offensive line was shaky even before trading Joe Thuney, and doing so only made matters worse.
"The Kansas City Chiefs have taken chances with their offensive line in recent years, and you can’t argue with the results. That being said, they’ll be all too aware that they’ve now lost two recent Super Bowls due to offensive-line issues," Sheath said.
"With a younger receiving corps starting to take shape, the Chiefs have to finally invest in protecting Patrick Mahomes if they’re to continue competing for titles. The team also has needs on defense, but there isn’t anywhere else to look but the offensive line here.
While at Oregon, Connerly registered numbers solidifying him as a legitimate option for teams looking to add a competent offensive lineman. Connerly is the kind of player the Chiefs need on their roster.
"A first-team All-American in 2024, Josh Conerly Jr. allowed just nine total pressures in 2024 as Oregon earned the No. 1 seed with an unbeaten regular season," Sheath said
Kansas City will likely find a way to work things out, as it always does. However, it will all start and end in the trenches, where football games are won and lost.
