Chiefs Legend’s Defining Words Remembered
The Kansas City Chiefs of the present have been one of the hardest working teams in the National Football League. Since quarterback Patrick Mahomes has taken over the position, the franchise has been led to several playoff victories, championships, and all around glory.
While the Chiefs are known as one of the best teams playing in the NFL today, there was a time when the Chiefs would make the playoffs and have an early exit, while still possessing superstars. One of those superstars came in the form of the late, great Chiefs linebacker, Derrick Thomas.
Thomas played with Kansas City his entire career, spanning 11 seasons. The former fourth overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft was a huge part of the franchise, earning nine Pro Bowl nods, the 1993 Walter Peyton Award winner, and ultimately landing in the NFL Hall of Fame.
During his Chiefs career, Thomas and the rest of the franchise lost three wild cards, three divisional games, and a conference game. All while the team was continuing to produce during the regular season, they came up short. But that wasn't a limitation for Thomas in his mind.
One message that Thomas sent after the Chiefs' Monday Night Football victory over the then-San Diego Chargers still embodies what the Chiefs franchise is about to this day. When asked the team's mentality when falling behind, Thomas' message still rings true.
"I think one word that sums up this football team, that's the word heart," Thomas said. "You got a bunch of guys that never believe that they're out of it, and they're going to fight until the last whistle is blown. We've been very fortunate that when the last whistle blows, we've been ahead."
While stating that following an overtime victory, the message is still one that is believed with the current Chiefs roster. After being defeated in this year's Super Bowl, the Chiefs know that next season, if they continue to show heart, the results will eventually show.
While taken from the world too soon, Thomas was one of the more beloved Chiefs during his playing years. Looking down, knowing the franchise is in good hands, hopefully brings a smile to his face.
