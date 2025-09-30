Chiefs Defense Grades Are in for Week 4 Showdown
The Kansas City Chiefs' defensive unit, led by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, had one of the better overall performances of the year against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. Holding the Ravens to 20 points while the offense scored 37, the Chiefs couldn't have asked for a better game held at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Coach Spagnuolo's defense has gotten better each week, limiting their opponents to point totals that allow their offense to succeed. That's how champions are made and how championships are won. Going into Week 5, though, let's take a second to appreciate those who stepped up defensively in Week 4.
Here are the top five defensive performers from the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Ravens, according to Pro Football Focus (minimum 30 snaps played).
Honorable Mention: CB Trent McDuffie
For the second week in a row, Trent McDuffie lands as an honorable mention on this list. His presence on the field is always valuable, but other players have secured a better overall performance in the two weeks of this series. According to Pro Football Focus, McDuffie was graded 60.4 overall.
5. DT Chris Jones
Chris Jones showed up right before the first whistle blew and still put together a strong performance on defense. The veteran collected one tackle, one tackle for loss, one pass defended, and two quarterback hits, earning him a PFF overall grade of 60.5. Obvious room for improvement, but he did his part in the victory.
4. S Chamarri Conner
Through 54 snaps played, safety Chamarri Conner made his presence felt once again on the Chiefs' defense. According to PFF, Conner earned an overall grade of 61.6, with a run defense grade of 79.3, a tackling grade of 49.5, a pass defense grade of 50.6, and a coverage grade of 55.7.
3. CB Jaylen Watson
Jaylen Watson's game consisted of 53 total snaps played, but he earned an overall PFF grade of 64.4, with a run defense grade of 61.8, a tackle grade of 72.5, and a coverage grade of 63.9. His tackle total wasn't stupendous, but he ranked as PFF's third-best Chiefs defender through the minimum snaps calculated.
2. DE George Karlaftis
For the second week in a row, George Karlaftis has earned the second-best Chiefs defender placement by Pro Football Focus, this time earning an overall grade of 75.5 in 47 snaps played. He also earned a run defense grade of 58.1, a tackling grade of 71.7, a pass rush grade of 75.1 and a coverage grade of 60.0.
1. LB Leo Chenal
Leo Chenal had a game that he will remember for the rest of his life. Collecting his first pro interception, as well as collecting four solo tackles and one pass defended, the defense needed Chenal in Week 4. His overall PFF grade was a 90.1, with a tackle grade of 76.1 and a coverage grade of 92.6.
