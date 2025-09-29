Chiefs’ Top 3 Stars From Impressive Win Over Ravens
The Kansas City Chiefs can feel better about themselves following their Week 4 performance, as they now move to 2-2 on the campaign. The weekend results couldn't have been better for Kansas City, as they now sit in 2nd place in the AFC West division, right behind the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chiefs erased their 0-2 start by stringing together back-to-back victories over the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens. Defeating the Ravens proves to the world that Kansas City still has what it takes to compete with the best of them, and so long as they're healthy, they're a team to keep an eye on.
This was easily the best game for the Chiefs, and these three players helped carry the team to victory.
3. LB Drue Tranquill
The Chiefs' defense overall did its part, but without Drue Tranquill, the game could have changed. Through 46 snaps played, Tranquill recorded a team-leading seven tackles, four of which were solos, and brought in a fumble recovery, which ultimately put the nail in the coffin of the game.
Tranquill is off to a fast start this year with the Chiefs, as he is playing on the final leg of his contract. After this season, Tranquill will be a free agent, so the Chiefs have to make the most of him and these type of performances while he still dons the uniform.
2. QB Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes could have easily been number one on this list, but it's saved for another offensive star. Through the entire game, Mahomes collected 270 passing yards, had four passing touchdowns to four different receivers, zero interceptions, and had a passer rating of 124.8.
It was clear that Mahomes had more help on the offensive side of the ball, but if it weren't for his offensive line's stellar performance in protection, none of it could have been possible. All in all, Mahomes proved in Week 4 that when he has the weapons, he's still one of, if not the best, quarterbacks in the National Football League.
1. WR Xavier Worthy
Talk about making an immediate impact on the offense, Xavier Worthy silenced any doubters that he was brought back too soon from his shoulder surgery. Leading the Chiefs in both rushing yards with 38 in two carries (35 yards was the longest) and receiving yards with 83, Worthy brought a bolt of life into this offense.
With Worthy back in action for Kansas City, Mahomes has one of the fastest wide receiving options in the game today to target once again, which means the former first rounder reclaims his spot as the best wide receiver on the roster, until a certain someone returns in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
