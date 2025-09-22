Top 5 Chiefs Defensive Standouts from Week 3
The Kansas City Chiefs can finally breathe a sigh of relief after achieving their first win of the season in Week 3 against the New York Giants. While there is still work to be done, especially with the Baltimore Ravens next on their schedule, this victory is one the Chiefs can feel good about.
Although the first half of the game wasn't exciting, Kansas City gained momentum in the second half, especially with its defensive performance. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo ensured that his unit was ready when they returned from the locker room. As a result, they limited the Giants to just three points in the second half.
Week 3 marked the first time since Week 17 of the 2024 campaign that they allowed less than 20 points, and it came on the backs of multiple players. Here are the Top Five defensive performers in the eyes of Pro Football Focus (minimum 30 defensive snaps).
Honorable Mention: CB Trent McDuffie
Trent McDuffie may have dropped out of the Top 5, but he is too talented to be left unmentioned on this list. In 66 defensive snaps, McDuffie achieved an overall PFF grade of 73.2. His tackling performance was particularly impressive, earning him a standout grade of 82.1. He recorded a total of four tackles, with three of them being solo.
5. S Bryan Cook
Cook may not have been a big factor in multiple tackles against the Giants, but when he was on the field, his presence was felt. Earning an overall PFF grade of 78.7 and a coverage grade of 72, Coach Spagnuolo couldn't have asked for much more from Cook with how the game was unfolding.
4. CB Jaylen Watson
The shining moment for Jaylen Watson came near the end of the first half after he intercepted what would have been a touchdown pass by Giants quarterback Russell Wilson, to keep their opponents at six points. PFF scored Watson with an 81.2 overall grade, with a coverage and tackle grade of nearly 80.
3. LB Drue Tranquill
Tranquill has looked sharp to begin his contract year with Kansas City, as he shined against the Giants. Collecting five total tackles in the game, PFF gave Tranquill an 89.4 overall grade in the 52 defensive snaps he was a part of. A large contributor to his overall grade was his coverage, earning an 87.5 in that category.
2. DE George Karlaftis
Karlaftis' slow start to the campaign looked to have a big turnaround following his Week 3 performance. In 59 defensive snaps, Karlaftis had 10 total tackles, eight solo tackles, one quarterback sack, three tackles for loss, and four quarterback hits, giving him an overall PFF grade of 90.4 for his defensive efforts.
1. DB Christian Roland-Wallace
Roland-Wallace hauled in a big interception against the Giants and returned it for 23 yards. He also collected four total tackles, two solo tackles, and had one pass defended. His overall PFF grade of 91.4 was largely due to his coverage, which earned a 89.7 grade in that category.
