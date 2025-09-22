Arrowhead Report

Top 5 Chiefs Defensive Standouts from Week 3

The Kansas City Chiefs' defense did what it knows best in helping the franchise secure its first victory of the campaign. Here are the top five performers from the affair.

Dominic Minchella

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) celebrates with defensive back Chamarri Conner (27) after an interception in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) celebrates with defensive back Chamarri Conner (27) after an interception in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs can finally breathe a sigh of relief after achieving their first win of the season in Week 3 against the New York Giants. While there is still work to be done, especially with the Baltimore Ravens next on their schedule, this victory is one the Chiefs can feel good about.

Although the first half of the game wasn't exciting, Kansas City gained momentum in the second half, especially with its defensive performance. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo ensured that his unit was ready when they returned from the locker room. As a result, they limited the Giants to just three points in the second half.

Week 3 marked the first time since Week 17 of the 2024 campaign that they allowed less than 20 points, and it came on the backs of multiple players. Here are the Top Five defensive performers in the eyes of Pro Football Focus (minimum 30 defensive snaps).

Honorable Mention: CB Trent McDuffie

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) arrives prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Trent McDuffie may have dropped out of the Top 5, but he is too talented to be left unmentioned on this list. In 66 defensive snaps, McDuffie achieved an overall PFF grade of 73.2. His tackling performance was particularly impressive, earning him a standout grade of 82.1. He recorded a total of four tackles, with three of them being solo.

5. S Bryan Cook

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) breaks up a pass and collides with New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) in the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Cook may not have been a big factor in multiple tackles against the Giants, but when he was on the field, his presence was felt. Earning an overall PFF grade of 78.7 and a coverage grade of 72, Coach Spagnuolo couldn't have asked for much more from Cook with how the game was unfolding.

4. CB Jaylen Watson

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The shining moment for Jaylen Watson came near the end of the first half after he intercepted what would have been a touchdown pass by Giants quarterback Russell Wilson, to keep their opponents at six points. PFF scored Watson with an 81.2 overall grade, with a coverage and tackle grade of nearly 80.

3. LB Drue Tranquill

Feb 4, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) at a press conference in advance of Super Bowl LIX at New Orleans Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tranquill has looked sharp to begin his contract year with Kansas City, as he shined against the Giants. Collecting five total tackles in the game, PFF gave Tranquill an 89.4 overall grade in the 52 defensive snaps he was a part of. A large contributor to his overall grade was his coverage, earning an 87.5 in that category.

2. DE George Karlaftis

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) and defensive back Chamarri Conner (27) and linebacker Nick Bolton (32) tackle New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Karlaftis' slow start to the campaign looked to have a big turnaround following his Week 3 performance. In 59 defensive snaps, Karlaftis had 10 total tackles, eight solo tackles, one quarterback sack, three tackles for loss, and four quarterback hits, giving him an overall PFF grade of 90.4 for his defensive efforts.

1. DB Christian Roland-Wallace

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace (30) intercepts a pass against the New York Giants in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Roland-Wallace hauled in a big interception against the Giants and returned it for 23 yards. He also collected four total tackles, two solo tackles, and had one pass defended. His overall PFF grade of 91.4 was largely due to his coverage, which earned a 89.7 grade in that category.

