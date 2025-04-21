Should Chiefs Extend This Young Linebacker?
The Kansas City Chiefs' agenda won't ever let up this offseason. With the 2025 NFL Draft just days away, the franchise has decided to focus its attention on that, understandably. However, once the draft has come and gone, the Chiefs' front office has some decisions to make.
Per Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, Kansas City will look to get Trey Smith an extended contract for the future, as well as figure out what to do with two fifth-year options. While this next topic hasn't been touched on in press conferences, it has to be in the back of the front office's mind.
Several players are set to play their final year of their contract in Kansas City. One of those players is former third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in linebacker Leo Chenal. As we anxiously await the NFL Draft, Chenal is in the last season of his rookie deal, which he signed with the club when he was originally signed.
Over his professional career thus far in Kansas City, Chenal has shown that he could be a key piece to keeping the defense strong for the future. Consistently improving in his game, Chenal is a plus defender that the Chiefs shouldn't want to lose without a fight.
In his career, he has collected 160 total tackles and has played in each regular season game since donning a Chiefs uniform. His best season came in his second year, as he racked up 65 total tackles and had three quarterback sacks.
In back-to-back seasons, the linebacker has collected 40 solo tackles, which can only make defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo smile on the sidelines. While the franchise does have options to step into the role if Chenal were not to be extended, it would make Kansas City feel much more comfortable with him on the field.
The Chiefs do have to be reasonable with their finances; however, as they do possess a ton of young players with positive upside, they will be looking to get paid accordingly. If a deal doesn't get done before the start of the 2025 campaign, fans should fully expect to see Chenal looking to make his impact known in his contract season.
