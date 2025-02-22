Is Chiefs Chenal Among Most Underrated Defenders?
The Kansas City Chiefs once again proved throughout the regular season why defense wins games, and ever since drafting linebacker Leo Chenal in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Chenal has added to that statement.
Drafted out of Wisconsin, Chenal has been one of the more underrated players on the Chiefs defensive line. Still at 24 years old, if Chenal continues to produce in the way he has in his first three seasons, he may join the conversation of being one of the best defenders in the National Football League.
Since debuting in 2022, Chenal has never missed a game for Kansas City, and has only seen his numbers improve from Year 1 to present day. The way that Chenal has played over the last three seasons alone gives him an underrated status when looking at where he was taken in the draft pool.
In his career thus far, Chenal has recorded 160 total tackles, 99 solo tackles, five quarterback sacks, four passes defended and 16.5 stuffs. This past season, Chenal collected his first three forced fumbles, which can only make any defensive coordinator in the league smile ear to ear.
One aspect of Chenal's game that does not get talked about enough is his immediate impact made on the scene. Getting to three straight AFC Championship games along with being apart of two Super Bowl winning teams can easily put some hair on your chest given the aggressive nature of the league.
While Chenal is not highly ranked when lookin at other Chief defenders, he has done nothing but provide since day one. In three seasons as a member of the Wisconsin Badgers, Chenal recorded 180 total tackles, 106 being solos, had 26 tackles for loss and earned himself 12 quarterback sacks.
In back to back seasons, Chenal has collected 40 solo tackles. While the number does not jump off the page, it once again shows the level of consistency that Chenal has given the Chiefs organization since arriving to camp.
As Chenal and the Chiefs redirect their attention to another successful season in 2025, NFL fans should keep a close eye on what one of the more underrated defenders does in Kansas City.
