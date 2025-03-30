3 Chiefs On Expiring Contracts With A Lot to Prove
In the last few seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs have become the powerhouse they are today not because of their outstanding quarterback or play-calling head coach but their ample drafting and landing quality, contributing players on both sides of the ball.
Four years ago, the Chiefs had an NFL Draft class that has been a key to their success since 2022. Their two first round selections of cornerback Trent McDuffie and edge rusher George Karlaftis have become cornerstone pieces on the defensive side of the ball. However, their second-day selections have flashed throughout the last three years but have shown some inconsistencies.
Let's look at the three players with expiring contracts that have a lot to prove during the 2025 season.
Wide receiver Skyy Moore
Kansas City had an ample amount of young playmakers on their roster during their Super Bowl run in Moore's rookie campaign. He seemed like after his postseason contributions that he would have an even larger role in the seasons to come. Instead, he has been marred by injuries, inconsistencies and the inability to find himself on the field when healthy.
Moore still possesses talent that could allow teams to take a peek at if he were to be let go at the end of the preseason around the 53-man roster cuts. This offseason and training camp will be a big-time proving ground for the former Western Michigan Broncos product. Should Moore have a terrific pre-season, he could be in line for more playing time in 2025.
Linebacker Leo Chenal
A fan-favorite in the online draft community in 2022, Chenal has been a terrific run-defending linebacker who has seen reps at edge rusher and defensive tackle due to his size, frame, length and power at the point of attack. He does not provide value in coverage which limits his role defensively.
Chenal has one more year to provide another productive campaign for the Chiefs defense. With a lack of depth at pass rusher at the moment, the former Wisconsin Badger could find himself lining up opposite of Karlaftis this season. If Chenal is able to put together an impressive pass rush profile this season, it could mean well for his chances to return to Kansas City or make a lot of money elsewhere.
Free safety Bryan Cook
Cook has been a consistent contributor for the Chiefs since his rookie season. His ball production may not be elite but he has been an adequate piece in Steve Spagnuolo's secondary in the past two seasons as a full-time starter. Now, it's time for him to take the next step and earn a nice payday.
The former Cincinnati Bearcats defender has a chance to increase his ball production and with a healthy season could turn in a career year ahead of free agency. Out of the three players here, Cook has the least amount to prove but will need to show his worth to earn himself a new contract with the franchise moving forward.
