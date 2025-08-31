Arrowhead Report

Chiefs Kingdom Shouldn't Lose Hope In This WR

The Kansas City Chiefs will begin their regular season in less than one week, but as the season progresses, the fanbase should anxiously anticipate this player to thrive.

Dominic Minchella

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on the sidelines against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on the sidelines against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs are less than one week away from taking on their AFC West division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The game and frankly the whole season have a ton of expectations for the Chiefs to meet, but as each week rolls around, they must focus on the immediate task at hand.

The Chiefs and Chargers beginning their season overseas not only means that the two will notch off one game against each other for the 2025 campaign, but it will also send a message to the rest of the division, depending on how the game plays out.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks the sidelines during their preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 9, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, while the Chiefs are excited to get back into the swing of things, it has to be at the back of their minds that they have to find success without one of the best wide receivers on the roster in Rashee Rice.

Rice was handed down a suspension by the National Football League that will keep him off the field for the first six weeks of the season. The Chiefs had to know a suspension like this would happen; however, as head coach Andy Reid revealed recently, that never stopped Rice during training camp.

  • “He had a real good camp who kept himself in the right frame of mind of where he could work.
    He wasn't moping around. Stayed positive. He's trying to do the right things, first of all, I've mentioned somewhere that you know, Rashee’s got a real good heart," Reid said.
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
  • "You know, it's unfortunate that it happened. Thank goodness people weren't hurt, obviously, but lesson learned. And you move on and try to, try to move ahead. You know, in a positive manner. And so far, he's done a nice job with that.”

When He Returns

When Rice returns, fans should expect the most explosive version of No. 4. Being held off the field for six weeks will be a challenge for the wide receiver, but when he does hit the field, expectations are high that he will pick up where he left off in years past.

Remember, through the first four games last season, Rice collected 288 receiving yards and was on pace to be one of the best wide receivers in the game. His rookie season also showed massive potential.

Come Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Rice will be back on the field to either aid the wide receiving room or become a large portion of it for the remainder of the season.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Las Vegas Raiders helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Your one-stop shop for news from Chiefs Kingdom information – free -- is OnSI; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI@ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Don’t forget to share your thoughts on the Chiefs’ wide receiving room by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Dominic Minchella
DOMINIC MINCHELLA

Dominic Minchella holds a communications degree from Eastern Michigan University. He is a former MLB writer and serves as our Kansas City Chiefs On SI beat writer.