Chiefs Kingdom Shouldn't Lose Hope In This WR
The Kansas City Chiefs are less than one week away from taking on their AFC West division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The game and frankly the whole season have a ton of expectations for the Chiefs to meet, but as each week rolls around, they must focus on the immediate task at hand.
The Chiefs and Chargers beginning their season overseas not only means that the two will notch off one game against each other for the 2025 campaign, but it will also send a message to the rest of the division, depending on how the game plays out.
However, while the Chiefs are excited to get back into the swing of things, it has to be at the back of their minds that they have to find success without one of the best wide receivers on the roster in Rashee Rice.
Rice was handed down a suspension by the National Football League that will keep him off the field for the first six weeks of the season. The Chiefs had to know a suspension like this would happen; however, as head coach Andy Reid revealed recently, that never stopped Rice during training camp.
- “He had a real good camp who kept himself in the right frame of mind of where he could work.
He wasn't moping around. Stayed positive. He's trying to do the right things, first of all, I've mentioned somewhere that you know, Rashee’s got a real good heart," Reid said.
- "You know, it's unfortunate that it happened. Thank goodness people weren't hurt, obviously, but lesson learned. And you move on and try to, try to move ahead. You know, in a positive manner. And so far, he's done a nice job with that.”
When He Returns
When Rice returns, fans should expect the most explosive version of No. 4. Being held off the field for six weeks will be a challenge for the wide receiver, but when he does hit the field, expectations are high that he will pick up where he left off in years past.
Remember, through the first four games last season, Rice collected 288 receiving yards and was on pace to be one of the best wide receivers in the game. His rookie season also showed massive potential.
Come Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Rice will be back on the field to either aid the wide receiving room or become a large portion of it for the remainder of the season.
