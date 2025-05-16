Where Chiefs-Chargers Land in Week 1 Game Rankings
The Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil, to begin their 2025 campaign was one of the worst-kept secrets surrounding the NFL schedule release. With the game now official, these two divisional rivals will look to get the extra edge over the other to start the season.
The Chiefs and the Chargers have been talked heavily about thus far into the offseason, as many believe that the Chargers can give the Chiefs a run for their money when it comes to winning the AFC West division. Both franchises finished neck and neck last season, but the division ultimately went to the Chiefs.
Both teams heading overseas to face off is one of the smartest things the NFL has planned going into the new season. Not only does this showcase both franchises, but gives the citizens of Sao Paulo the chance to establish one of their new favorite teams in the National Football League.
The game is bound to be exciting, as it offers an early showdown between two franchises that once again could be neck and neck for the division. So much so that in a recent ranking of the best games that Week 1 in the NFL has to offer, CBS Sports' Garrett Podell has this as the fifth-best game to circle on the calendar.
"Seven of the eight games Patrick Mahomes has started against Justin Herbert have been decided by seven or fewer points, including both matchups in 2024. In Week 14, the last edition of this rivalry, fill-in Chiefs kicker Matthew Wright needed his 31-yard field goal to bounce off the upright and in as time expired to give Kansas City a 19-17 victory," Podell wrote.
"Los Angeles has bolstered Herbert's supporting cast with the free agency pickups of guard Mekhi Becton, running back Najee Harris and wide receiver Mike Williams in tandem with the 2025 NFL Draft selections of North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton (22nd overall) and Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris (55th overall). The Chargers could very well upset the Chiefs in Week 1."
This game will be the second contested against one another internationally, as they played in Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, back in 2019.
