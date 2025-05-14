The Chiefs May Have the Most Anticipated International Game
The Chiefs are the main attraction no matter where they go. Kyle Soppe of the Pro Football Network ranked the international games the NFL will have this season. He ranked the Chiefs' matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers as the best international game this upcoming season.
"Brazil hosted the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles last season — two teams that were in the Super Bowl conversation. This year, they get two more contenders in Week 1. The Chiefs might not light up the scoreboard like they used to, but they’ve won 10+ games seven years in a row and nine straight AFC West titles," Soppe said.
Soppe noted how much the Chargers improved from two seasons ago to last season. Although the Chiefs still won the division, the Chargers made the playoffs while giving the Chiefs competitive games both times they faced each other last season.
This could be the season the Chargers find a way to dethrone the Chiefs. Or, it could be just another case of the Chiefs dominating the Chargers and the rest of the AFC West for the 10th consecutive season. The Chargers have improved, but the Chiefs are still the Chiefs until further notice.
"Could that last streak end? The Chargers improved by six wins in Year 1 under Jim Harbaugh and gave the Chiefs two tough games. Justin Herbert graded as PFSN’s No. 12 quarterback last year despite a rocky run game, a new system, and a rookie WR1. That’s no longer the case, and this game could end up deciding the division," Soppe said.
The Chiefs are ready to bounce back from a devastating loss in the Super Bowl, which exposed many of their biggest weaknesses. However, after a solid offseason in which they addressed many of those issues, it will be interesting to see how the Chiefs perform this upcoming season.
If the past decade or so is any indication, the Chiefs will again be the cream of the crop in the NFL this season. However, as the Super Bowl proved, it does not matter how good the Chiefs appear; all that matters is how they perform as a team on Sundays.
