Chiefs Prepare for Kelce’s Retirement in Recent Mock
Travis Kelce was wrapped up in rumors of his potential retirement after the Kansas City Chiefs embarrassingly lost in the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles. If that game had gone differently and they had won three championships in a row, perhaps he would've been content with riding off into the sunset, making NFL history.
However, that's not what happened and Kelce will be back with the team for at least another year. It's still unclear whether or not the Chiefs will be able to make their fourth consecutive Super Bowl, but it's clear that Kelce is not a reliable weapon for Patrick Mahomes anymore.
He's coming off his worst year in the league, and that doesn't bode well for the veteran who will turn 36 this year. While they could ask Noah Gray to take on more of an offensive workload, they could also target a tight end in the upcoming draft.
At least, that's what Jeff Kerr thinks. Kerr is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and with the draft less than two weeks away, the Chiefs' direction at 31st overall is still wide open. Kerr released a mock draft recently, and he believes the Chiefs should anticipate the retirement of Kelce and get ahead of it by drafting Mason Taylor from LSU.
"Taylor is an enigma among this draft class, but there's no denying his high-end talent. An excellent route runner, Taylor can learn from the best in Travis Kelce as his eventual successor", said Kerr.
This isn't the first time Taylor has been linked to the Chiefs, and it makes sense as the Chiefs run a lot of plays where the tight end is the main focus of their offense. If they want to continue to be successful at those plays, they must inject some youth into their tight-end room.
In 2024, Taylor had 55 receptions for 546 yards, the longest of those being for 33 yards, and two touchdowns. Taylor's most likely the third-best tight end prospect in his draft class behind Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland, but that shouldn't stop the Chiefs from taking a shot on him.
