NFL Mock Draft: Chiefs Take Tight End
The Kansas City Chiefs have done a good job of addressing their needs in free agency. They retained Trey Smith, Hollywood Brown, and other important pieces of their offense. While also bringing in new talent that helps them out, like Jaylon Moore or Gardner Minshew.
The Chiefs have the 31st pick in the upcoming draft, and it's hard to plan out who they'll take with their pick. Once a team is down at the bottom end of the first round, it should become a matter of best talent available.
Still, their name has been linked to plenty of offensive lineman prospects, and for good reasons. Their offensive line is what lost them that Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. It makes sense for them to target prospects who help them out on their biggest weakness.
They made sure to address that weakness in free agency, even if that meant getting rid of Joe Thuney in the process. Their offensive line will have to hold up next season if they want to make it to their fourth consecutive Super Bowl appearance.
David Helman is an NFL reporter who works for Fox Sports, and he recently published his mock draft after the first few days of free agency. In his mock draft, he predicts the Chiefs will take Mason Taylor, a tight end prospect out of LSU.
"The popular pick is going to be an offensive lineman, and that makes sense. But with Jaylon Moore signed on for the next two years, maybe the Chiefs look to the future. Travis Kelce is back for 2025, but it's plain to see that his career is winding down. Taylor is one of this year's most complete tight ends, and he'd help this offense as both a blocker and a receiver", said Helman.
In 2024, Taylor had 546 yards and two touchdowns. Travis Kelce's career is indeed on the decline, and it's uncertain how much longer he'll be playing. Noah Gray is the next man up, but if they don't trust him with a higher offensive workload, I think this pick would be great for the Chiefs.
The last time the Chiefs selected a tight end in the first round, it worked out very well for them as Tony Gonzalez went on to have a HOF career. I'm not saying Taylor will have a similar career, but he would be drafted into a team that has a storied success at the position.
This would be an amazing draft class to find Kelce's replacement, as there are multiple great tight-end prospects. While Kelce is still around, he could serve as their mentor for a little bit before they take on the reins of a starter.
