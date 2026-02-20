Latest Mock Fills Chiefs' Biggest Offseason Need

The Kansas City Chiefs know the importance of bouncing back next season and reasserting themselves at the top of the AFC. Their roster isn't getting any younger, and if they miss the playoffs for a second year in a row, their championship window may be closed.

As long as Patrick Mahomes is still around, all it would take is a couple of tweaks in order for them to be back to being contenders. However, they can't expect his greatness to keep them afloat, like they did last season. What's one way they can surround him with star power to gear up for a crucial 2026 season?

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Tom Fornelli writes for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article breaking down his first mock draft of the offseason. In this mock draft, he predicts the Chiefs will go for a big swing and select wide receiver Carnell Tate with the ninth overall pick.

"Carnell Tate was always overshadowed by Jeremiah Smith at Ohio State, but that's more about Smith than Tate. After all, Chris Olave and Emeka Egbuka were often overshadowed by other Buckeyes receivers, and they've turned out pretty well. Tate is smooth in everything he does. He's not a burner and isn't overly special after the catch, but he gets open routinely". said Fornelli.

In Fornelli's mock draft, Jeremiyah Love is taken one pick before the Chiefs can select him, but I think Tate is another valid offensive weapon they could use on that side of the ball. While most of their offensive struggles stemmed from their lack of a successful rushing attack, adding a talented receiver isn't a bad idea either.

The jury's still out on whether Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy will be able to take that leap into franchise-wide receivers for the Chiefs. They have both been underwhelming in their own ways, and while their talent is undeniable, does it matter if they can't stay on the field?

Tate's athleticism allows him to haul in a lot of difficult catches, and if they were to draft him, he'd be left unchecked due to the trio of receiving options the Chiefs would have at their disposal. He would be their third receiving option because he'd be a rookie, but I believe he has the potential to be their number one.

Players like Mack Hollins, Jakobi Meyers, or Courtland Sutton have built successful careers by being consistent, and I believe consistency is what the Chiefs' offense needs at the moment.

