What a Good 2025 Campaign Would Do for Isiah Pacheco
With the Kansas City Chiefs training camp set to get underway on July 21, that means that it's crunch time for the players on the roster. With several looking to crack the 53-man roster for the beginning of the season, the next month should be exciting to watch as the Chiefs get closer to Week 1 of the 2025 campaign.
One player to watch for the remainder of the offseason is running back Isiah Pacheco. Pacheco is in the final year of his rookie contract as well as coming off the worst season in his professional career. Looking to put 2024 past him, Pacheco has a ton riding on the upcoming season.
The former seventh-round draft pick has had an underdog story attached to him his entire career. It's that same underdog story that has made Pacheco a fan favorite of Chiefs Kingdom. However, being a fan favorite can only take you so far. At the end of the day, the Chiefs need Pacheco to produce.
That being said, if Pacheco has a solid campaign while staying healthy, he may force the Chiefs front office's hand at bringing him back for another season. Pacheco has shown to be an asset in the past for Kansas City, but with a breakout season in year four, his job would likely be more secure than it is right now.
Pacheco is still young, going into his age-26 season. Also, in 2025, Pacheco will earn a base salary of $1.1 million, making him a relatively inexpensive option for the Chiefs to bring back, depending on what he is able to do this season.
While Pacheco hasn't become a top running back in the game, he still has a higher ceiling than originally thought of from the draft.
The Chiefs running back room consists of Pacheco, veterans Kareem Hunt and Elijah Mitchell, and newly drafted Brashard Smith. With Pacheco, Hunt, and Mitchell all on a one-year deal, should Pacheco have a fantastic season, paired with his young age, he could be in the conversation of becoming the Chiefs' running back of the future.
Having shown that he has what it takes to succeed in the NFL, it's on Pacheco to remind everyone what he can do to help Kansas City secure another Super Bowl championship.
