Chiefs’ Xavier Worthy Breakout Season Is Eminent After 2024 Heartbreak
The 2024 campaign was one to remember for Kansas City Chiefs 2024 first-round draft pick Xavier Worthy. Not only was Worthy selected by the Chiefs in the first round of the NFL Draft, but he also became the franchise's number-one wide receiver after Rashee Rice was sidelined due to injury.
Worthy found his footing down the line of the season and started to show glimpses of what he could become for this franchise in the future. Collecting 638 receiving yards in 59 receptions, scoring six touchdowns, and hauling in 36 first downs, the second season for Worthy has improvement written all over it.
With Chiefs training camp set to get underway on July 21, Worthy has revealed his motivation that he is banking on leading him to success. On TikTok, Worthy posted three photos; the first states "I told her I'm still not over my first heartbreak, the second was the response "Oh, like a ex or something", and the final picture was Worthy hanging his head after the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
Worthy is still young and has a ton to live up to. With Rice and Hollywood Brown returning to the Chiefs' offense in 2025, Worthy should be able to thrive more with less added pressure put on him. The trio of Worthy, Rice, and Brown has yet to play a game together, which might be exactly what the Chiefs need to succeed.
Knowing that Worthy has this motivation to do all he can in helping the Chiefs achieve their Super Bowl goal, Kansas City should still invoke fear in their opponents. With Worthy potentially becoming a piece in the return game as well this season, year two is looking up for the young superstar.
When talking to the media earlier this offseason, Worthy revealed that as the season prolonged last year, he got a better understanding of what to expect from Patrick Mahomes. That being said, if that carries over into 2025, the Chiefs' wide receiving room will be a force to be reckoned with.
"The end of last year was kind of like a stepping stone for me," Worthy said to the media."Learning and getting a better feel for what Pat likes, and I started feeling like that at the end of the year. I understand the offense. I feel way more comfortable just being out there."
