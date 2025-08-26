Chiefs Raise Some Eyebrows by Releasing Veteran DB
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs on Tuesday morning have made a somewhat surprising move. According to insider Tom Pelissero, the team plans to release veteran safety Mike Edwards.
Edwards, who won a Super Bowl against the Chiefs when he played for the Buccaneers in 2020, had signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with Kansas City in April as an unrestricted free agent.
A versatile defensive back, Edwards played in the first preseason game Aug. 9 at Arizona, then departed the second contest Aug. 15 at Seattle with a hamstring injury. He did not play in the preseason finale against Chicago and the severity of the injury is not known.
What it means
The thought entering camp was that Edwards would adequately serve as a fourth safety behind Bryan Cook, Jaden Hicks and Chamarri Conner. Terminating Edwards is likely a nod to Chris Roland-Wallace and his ability to play safety.
It also might mean undrafted rookie Kevin Knowles, who blocked a PAT Friday in the preseason finale against Chicago, might’ve made the team. Final roster reductions are due in the NFL’s New York office by 3 p.m. CT Tuesday.
Releasing Edwards will cost the Chiefs just $500,000 in dead money, according to OvertheCap.com.
Second stint with Chiefs
Edwards, 29, first signed with the Chiefs in 2023 and started five games that season for the Super Bowl 58 champions, playing 57 percent of the snaps during the regular season. In Week 18 that year at SoFi Stadium against the Chargers, he returned a fumble 97 yards for a touchdown.
Last season, Edwards began the year in Buffalo before rejoining the Buccaneers. In 83 NFL games, he has eight career interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns.
A 5-10, 210-pound safety out of Kentucky, Edwards entered the league as Tampa Bay’s third-round selection (99th overall) in the 2019 draft.
Get your Chiefs news free with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, let us know your thoughts on Mike Edwards by visiting our Facebook page (here).