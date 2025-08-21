Chiefs Plan for the Future After Travis Kelce is Gone?
The likelihood of Travis Kelce playing with the Kansas City Chiefs, let alone in the National Football League for the next five years, is slim to none. Many believed Kelce would hang up the cleats following the 2024 campaign, but Kelce is back donning a Chiefs uniform for the 2025 season.
Kelce's production has taken a dive in the past two seasons, no longer collecting 1,000 or more receiving yards. His production is still there in terms of targets and receptions, but his yards after catch haven't been the same as they once were. If 2025 is the final year of Kelce, the Chiefs have to start to plan for the future.
The Chiefs have a stacked tight end room, consisting of Noah Gray, Robert Tonyan, Jared Wiley, and Jake Brinningstool. While Gray is likely to be the leading candidate to replace Kelce, should he return following this season, the Chiefs can't 100% bank on the fact that Gray will be a plus starting tight end.
With that, the Chiefs could look to bring in another tight end through free agency to fill the shoes of Kelce, but if that avenue doesn't work out in the franchise's favor, there is always another route. That route is through the 2026 NFL Draft, and Sports Illustrated has a man in mind for Kansas City to select.
In Daniel Flick's recent NFL Mock Draft for the 2026 NFL Draft, he predicts that general manager Brett Veach and his crew will select tight end Max Klare out of Ohio State University with a later first-round pick.
- "How much longer will Travis Kelce play, and who’s going to fill his spot in the Chiefs’ passing game? There’s hardly a defined answer," Flick wrote.
- "While backup tight end Noah Gray is signed through 2027, Kansas City would benefit from adding Klare, an athletic pass catcher who separates during routes and can make plays after the catch. Though he’s not a traditional in-line tight end and lacks blocking acumen, the 6' 4", 236-pound Klare projects as a dangerous H-back or big slot receiver."
Klare previously played his first two seasons of collegiate ball with the Purdue Boilermakers. Last season, he collected 685 receiving yards and scored four touchdowns. While the Chiefs' main focus is on the regular season at this point in the offseason, they have to keep Klare in mind as an option for the future.
