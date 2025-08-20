Are the Chiefs Set Up for the Next Five Years?
There's no denying that the Kansas City Chiefs' dynasty has not only been one of the most dominant in the NFL, but in sports in general. They've had the AFC West division on lock for a decade, and thanks to the excellence of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, they're perennial Super Bowl contenders.
Some may argue that their recent Super Bowl loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles took some wind out of their sails, but they're insistent that they've already wiped that from their memory and that they're ready to take on the new season.
Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL reporter who writes for FOX Sports, and he released an article ranking each NFL team for how prepared they are for the future. For the Chiefs, he has them just outside the top five as one of the teams most set up for success in the next five years.
Will the Chiefs’ Dynasty Continue?
"OK, the Chiefs might deserve to be a little higher on this list. The problem with projecting their future, though, is that the NFL has been on retirement watch with head coach Andy Reid for several years. Will he still be on the sidelines in 2030 at age 72?"
Nobody knows when Andy Reid will call it quits, but if the Chiefs continue to find success, why the rush to retire? It's undeniable that Reid has been one of the driving forces behind their success, and losing him would be a major blow to their organization.
"If the answer is yes, put the Chiefs at No. 1 or 2, because they’ll still have QB Patrick Mahomes (who’ll be 35), and a great front office that has made this a model franchise. If it’s no … well, there are plenty of examples to show how hard it is to replace a coaching legend", said Vacchiano.
If Reid were to retire sometime soon, I feel as if the Chiefs would become one of the best head coaching destinations for any coach. Working with Mahomes and the rest of the young pieces the Chiefs have on offense and defense, the job would come with a lot of pressure, but a lot of perks as well.
"A small step back from their dynasty era would probably be inevitable. They do have some young talent to keep their championship train running — WR Xavier Worthy, CB Trent McDuffie, edge George Karlaftis to name a few — but their elite standing is really about the remarkable tandem of the QB and the coach".
