Chiefs Have New 1st-Round Pick in Latest Mock Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs will look to add more talent in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs did make some free agent moves over the last few weeks but will now look to fill in more holes and spots on the roster next month.
The Chiefs' main focus was mostly the offense side of the ball in free agency, and that will likely change in the draft.
Andy Reid and Brett Veach will look to add talent and the players that best fit their schemes on all three levels of the defense in this year's draft. The Chiefs have to find players on the defensive line who can get to the quarterback and stop the run.
Kansas City's success getting after the quarterback mostly came from defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo sending the house. We know how good the defense was last season, but if they can figure out how to get to the quarterback with four or five players, they can be an elite defense.
The Chiefs in the draft will be looking for that next month -- and they got it in the first round in one new mock draft.
Cam Mellor of College Sports Network has the Chiefs making a new first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. He has the Chiefs taking defensive tackle Walter Nolen out of Ole Miss.
"A dominant run stopper, Walter Nolen came into his own as a pass rusher in his lone season with Ole Miss. The former No. 1 high school recruit lived up to the billing and it seems the sky is the limit for the 21-year-old in the NFL," said Mellor. "Nolen has some developing to do in the NFL, but who best to land with than the Chiefs and their illustrious pedigree of doing just that."
"Nolen has NFL-starting size but won’t blow you away with his physical traits. However, he gains quick advantages with his explosiveness into contact and ability to beat up blockers when singled up. He has the athletic talent to play into gaps but needs to play with better hands to keep himself clean at the point of attack," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
