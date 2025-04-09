Chiefs Must Bring in Good Draft Class in 2025
It is unfamiliar territory for the Chiefs heading into the 2025 season. For the last couple of years, the Chiefs were the team heading to the new season as the defending Super Bowl Champions. But that is not the case for them after their Super Bowl LIX loss.
The Chiefs have had an interesting offseason with a lot of key players leaving the team and the Chiefs trying to replace them with their free agency signings.
The Chiefs still have a lot of areas to address this offseason and the 2025 NFL Draft will be the last stop they can do that at if they do not want to sign anymore free agents.
The good news for the Chiefs is that they have had recent success in drafts when picking the right players to fill in the roles of the previous players who have departed. The Chiefs are heading to the draft looking for the same results, and they are a team that is not afraid to trade up if the right player or players are there for the taking.
Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports had the Chiefs as a top five team that needs to ace the draft.
"The Chiefs are still the team to beat in the AFC, but it's clear they need to make a few tweaks to the roster in order to win another Super Bowl. Their offensive line was manhandled in the Super Bowl by the Eagles' pass rush, one of the main reasons why Patrick Mahomes struggled throughout the game," said Kerr.
"Kansas City has to address the left tackle position, which resulted in Joe Thuney taking over after Kingsley Suamataia and Wanya Morris couldn't win the job last year. They also traded Thuney, so the entire left side of the offensive line has to be revamped."
"The Chiefs also could use depth at defensive tackle and could also use a long-term replacement for Travis Kelce. The Super Bowl window is always open for Patrick Mahomes, but the Chiefs can immediately improve their roster by hitting on their top four picks (No. 31, No. 63, No. 66, No. 95)- all in the first three rounds."
The Chiefs will be under pressure to deliver, but they will handle it well and make the right decisions in the draft in a couple of weeks.
