Chiefs 'Must Watch' UDFA At 2025s Minicamp
The Kansas City Chiefs' mandatory minicamp is right around the corner. Starting June 17, the Chiefs' 2025 roster will all be in the building for the three-day camp. This should give insight into how the roster is looking ahead of the campaign.
With veterans and rookies both set to attend, the mandatory minicamp just means we are getting closer and closer to football festivities. Following their Super Bowl defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs are hopeful to raise their optimism for the upcoming campaign through minicamp.
Of the rookies attending minicamp, several undrafted free agents the Chiefs added following the 2025 NFL Draft will be in attendance. Some have higher expectations than others, but minicamp has shown us in the past not to be set on a certain outcome.
A must-watch player for the Chiefs will be undrafted free agent tight end Jake Briningstool. Briningstool was projected to get drafted somewhere between the fifth and sixth rounds of this year's draft festivities, but ultimately fell out of the selection process and right into the lap of the Chiefs.
The young Chiefs tight end has shown his excitement to learn from the veteran tight ends, such as Travis Kelce and Noah Gray, but wants to shine on his own. With Kelce in the final year of his contract, Briningstool may develop into a crucial piece of the tight end room in the future.
So much so, according to Pro Football Network's Brandon Austin, Briningstool is the popular choice of undrafted free agent to watch for the Chiefs this summer.
"Jake Briningstool may not fit the mold of a prototypical in-line tight end, but his toughness, savvy route-running, and dependable hands give him clear value as a receiving threat," Austin wrote. "He isn’t going to overpower defenders or create major separation in man coverage, but his ability to find soft spots in zone and make difficult catches makes him a dependable target."
"Briningstool (6’6”, 240 pounds) moves smoothly for his size and shows impressive body control and concentration, particularly in traffic. He thrives in the intermediate passing game, where his understanding of leverage and spacing helps him stay involved and productive. While he still has room to grow as a blocker, the Clemson product brings enough receiving upside to earn looks on third downs and in the red zone."
