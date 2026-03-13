Three Potential Travis Kelce Successors From 2026 NFL Draft

He's back. After another offseason of mulling retirement, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is back in the fold for another go-round in 2026, hoping to be a part of another resurgent squad similar to the 2022 campaign.

However, things are different this time around, as general manager Brett Veach is in the process of retooling the roster ahead of the NFL Draft next month. With higher draft selections than in previous years, the Chiefs will take any advantage they have to add more quality depth and talent to the roster, including finding Kelce's successor. With that in mind, let's look at three potential heir apparents for the future Hall of Famer in this year's tight end class.

Oscar Delp, Georgia Bulldogs

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) rushes as Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) defends during the second quarter during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Delp is an interesting choice here, as he is not widely known across the national landscape unless you are deep in the online draft community or deep within SEC country. While he wasn't highly productive, with roughly over 800 career receiving yards, Delp is an intriguing talent that you have to trust the tape with.

The former Bulldog is a technical blocker who is still adding more muscle and strength to his frame. However, he is one of the true "Y" players at tight end in this class, providing ample pass-catching ability and athleticism that flashes well on tape.

Max Klare, Ohio State Buckeyes

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State tight end Max Klare (TE13) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Klare wasn't as productive as you would've liked after transferring from Purdue this past offseason, where he caught 51 passes for 685 yards and four touchdowns for the Boilermakers. The Buckeyes didn't have the tight end become a feature part of the offense, but he remained a reliable player as both an in-line blocker and pass-catcher as a big slot. He's a smart player who knows how to attack zone voids, win at the top of routes, create afterwards, and win at the catch point.

Justin Joly, North Carolina St. Wolfpack

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NC State tight end Justin Joly (TE09) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Kelce was once known as a tight end who could make defenders miss in space and generate chunk plays because of his impressive burst in the open field. While his athleticism has dwindled, it could be a nice pairing with Joly as someone who could fill that role in Eric Bieniemy's offense, who returns as offensive coordinator.

Joly has strong hands at the catch point with long arms to sustain an ample radius to catch passes away from his frame, winning routes with technique and football IQ. He may need time to develop as a blocker, but Joly's ceiling is enticing for a Chiefs offense in need of fresh talent.