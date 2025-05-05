Chiefs TE Briningstool Looking to Learn from Veteran
The Kansas City Chiefs made sure to address their tight end room in some way this offseason. While several fans and analysts predicted that the franchise would address the need in this year's NFL Draft, the Chiefs utilized their seven draft picks elsewhere. But that didn't stop them from signing a tight end as an undrafted free agent.
The Chiefs landed Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool to fill that need. Briningstool was projected to land somewhere within the seven rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, but ultimately didn't reach the needs of other franchises. Lucky for both parties, the match could turn out as one they needed.
Briningstool showed strength and growth during his collegiate years with the Clemson Tigers, producing more and more as he continued to learn. Hauling in 530 receiving yards last season in 49 receptions, while scoring seven touchdowns, had the Chiefs interested all along.
When asked about how his skill set fits within the Chiefs' offense, Briningstool just had one player come to mind.
"You know what Travis has been able to do," Briningstool said. "I think it's very appealing to somebody who plays tight end. And I think, just being able to come in here and learn from him, learn from the other guys that you know, really play at a high level, and just be able to, you know, come in here and use my skill set and, you know, see how I can make an impact."
The Clemson product is at the disposal of one of the Chiefs' longest tenured players, who happens to have had a lot of success in Kansas City. While Kelce is nearing the end of his career, he can still provide valuable insight to a young tight end trying to find his way in the NFL.
Although he is looking to learning from one of the best tight ends to play the game of football, Briningstool wants to be known as his own impact player.
"I kind of want to be my own player. You know, he's had a Hall of Fame career, and that's something I could look up to and learn from, but I want to be my own player and be able to, you know, create a name for myself," Briningstool said.
