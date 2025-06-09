Former Chiefs Safety Sounds Off on Super Bowl Loss
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 season ended in the worst kind of heartbreak that can happen to an NFL franchise. Making the Super Bowl for the third straight season in a row, the Chiefs came up short against the Philadelphia Eagles in their Super Bowl LVII rematch.
Going into the offseason, the Chiefs front office did their best to trying to restructure this roster to be ready to compete again in 2025. Unfortunately, the franchise had to part ways with several players who helped get them to the promised land in the first place. One of those players was veteran safety Justin Reid.
Reid signed a three-year, $31.5 million contract with the New Orleans Saints, with $22.25 million guaranteed. Reid had been with the Chiefs since the 2022 season and was a contributor in helping the Chiefs make it to the biggest stage three years in a row.
With Reid gone, the Chiefs will look for younger players such as Bryan Cook and Jaden Hicks to step up and shine at the safety position. However, even though Reid is playing with the Saints for the foreseeable future, this past Super Bowl will sit with him for a long time.
Recently joining Ross Tucker on "The Ross Tucker Podcast," Reid was asked about the loss to the Eagles, giving nothing but credit where credit is due to how Philadelphia played the game.
“I think that the Eagles overall were just dominant," Reid said. "They were just the more dominant team. I don't think that we had our best day overall as a team. I think the Eagles being able to create pressure with the four-man rush and drop seven every time and cloud up all the zones and still create all that pressure on Patrick (Mahomes) was just really, really difficult."
"They came in firing, and they stepped on the gas early in the game, and they never took it off. You can only respect the team that puts up a performance as dominant as what they did. We just didn't show up the way that we needed to that day."
The Chiefs aren't set to take on the Saints during the regular season, but perhaps Reid's new franchise will be able to muster up a strong season to square off against Kansas City in the playoffs.
