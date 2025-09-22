Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to Chiefs’ Much-Needed Win Against Giants
The Kansas City Chiefs will be facing the New York Giants on the road in week three of the 2025 NFL season. Both of these teams are winless so far in the season, and this primetime matchup will decide who continues to fall and who gets back on track.
Thankfully for the Chiefs, they should feel encouraged about winning this match due to the quarterback battle. Patrick Mahomes has a 4 - 2 record over Russell Wilson, and the Chiefs will be playing desperately to secure their first win. The Chiefs have much more to lose than the Giants have to gain; they can't afford to start the season 0 - 3.
Chiefs Kingdom Reacts
First Half
The Giants started with the ball on offense, but due to an impressive showing on defense, they caused a turnover on downs and gave the ball right back to the Chiefs offense. Some missed connections between Mahomes and Travis Kelce resulted in them having to settle for a field goal, but they struck first.
The Chiefs have looked poised on the road, and that doesn't only apply to their offense. Wilson threw an interception, and the Chiefs were able to capitalize with another field goal. The Chiefs have to start scoring touchdowns soon; they can't leave the door open for the Giants to tie the game.
Harrison Butker has shown some regression from the type of player he was in previous seasons. In the first three games of the 2025 season, Butker has missed a kick in every game, and the Chiefs can't keep counting on him to get them those points.
A crucial penalty kept the Giants' drive alive, and it led to Cam Skattebo running in for a touchdown to tie the game. The Giants are without their starting kicker, so the Giants' extra point attempt got blocked.
Closing out the first half, the Chiefs have done an amazing job of taking away Malik Nabers out of the equation. Wilson saw an opening and tested it in the red zone, but it resulted in his second interception of the day, allowing the Chiefs to score before getting the ball back in the second half.
Second Half
Starting out with the ball in the second half with a three-point lead, it was imperative that the Chiefs go down the field and score to cushion their lead. That's exactly what they did, something that they needed to get their momentum back.
The Chiefs would continue to roll off that momentum, scoring another touchdown to make the game 22 - 9, which would end up being the final score for the game. This was a game the Chiefs absolutely had to win, and that's exactly what they did against an inferior opponent.
