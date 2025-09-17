Bold Overreaction Made About the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have had a rough start to their 2025 season, going up against two competitive teams in back-to-back weeks. Against the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles, they had opportunities to win the game, but their own mistakes cost them.
Two weeks in a row, Travis Kelce's mistakes have led to missed opportunities for the Chiefs offense, and their defense bounced back against the Eagles, but they still had no answer for the "Tush Push" or their run game.
Overreaction
Jeff Kerr is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and after week two wrapped up, he released an article going over some overreactions based on the first two weeks of the NFL season. For the Chiefs, their overreaction is that they'll miss the playoffs.
"Hard to believe this is a conversation, but this is the reality when the Chiefs are 0-2 to start a season (the first time for the Chiefs since 2014). The last time the Chiefs started 0-2 under Andy Reid, they finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs. Kansas City has never lost three straight games under Patrick Mahomes (including postseason)", said Kerr.
Just last season, there were three teams that made the playoffs that started the season with a 0 - 2 record. It's fair to worry about how quickly the Chiefs can recover from this horrendous start, but Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have done enough to prove they cannot be counted out.
The Chiefs can get back on track next week against the New York Giants on the road. If they lose that game to go 0 - 3, it's time for Chiefs Kingdom to sound the alarms. However, I believe that's unlikely to happen.
Looking Ahead
The Chiefs' offense looked better in week two than it did in their season opener, and if they continue to improve bit by bit each week, it'll be enough to overcome the Giants, led by Russell Wilson. He's inconsistent, and I don't think he has what it takes to take advantage of the Chiefs' defense's faults.
The Chiefs will be fine; they're still waiting for Rashee Rice to come back from suspension, and once that happens, their offense should reach a new level.
