Chiefs Offensive Line Grades Entering Week 3 Showdown vs Giants
Following the 2024 NFL campaign, the Kansas City Chiefs' biggest concern going into the offseason was their offensive line. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes got sacked 36 times last season, which was a career-high, largely due to the offensive line's inability to keep him protected.
Despite the challenge of avoiding getting sacked, Mahomes and the Chiefs punched their third straight ticket to the Super Bowl, regardless of offensive line woes. The offensive line fell apart in Super Bowl LIX, however, as Mahomes was brought down six times in the game, leading to the 40-22 defeat.
This offseason was filled with thoughts and actions to improve the offensive line for the 2025 campaign. Adding Josh Simmons through the 2025 NFL Draft, signing veteran Jaylon Moore, and reaching a contract extension agreement with Trey Smith, the Chiefs' offensive line looked better on paper than it did last season.
Going into Week 3's contest against the New York Giants, the offensive line still remains a topic of conversation. The Chiefs have yet to win a game this season, with hopes they can take down the Giants tonight. One way they'll be successful in doing so is for the offensive line to play as well as they possibly can.
Starting Offensive Line Grades
With hours before kickoff, let's take a look at how each starting offensive lineman for the Chiefs has performed through two games of the young season. Overall rankings are listed from best to worst.
1. C Creed Humphrey
Humphrey has been one of the better players this season for Kansas City, as he has been one of their best players since donning the uniform. Through two games, Humphrey holds an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 69.7, ranking him as the tenth-best center thus far in the National Football League.
2. RG Trey Smith
The newly extended Smith has played slightly above average compared to the other guards in the National Football League. Through two games, Smith holds an overall PFF grade of 64.1.
3. LT Josh Simmons
The Chiefs' first-round rookie is looking to make his mark on the league, and thus far, he's given reasons to be remembered. Through two games, the 32nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft holds a PFF overall grade of 60.2, ranking him 38th out of qualified tackles.
4. LG Kingsley Suamataia
In his second season, looking to prove that he can live up to his second-round draft pick potential, Suamataia has been an average guard thus far this season, much better than how he performed last year. He holds an overall PFF grade of 58.4, which leaves room to improve.
5. RT Jawaan Taylor
Taylor has been the slowest out of the gates for Kansas City's offensive line. Already causing six penalties in two games, Pro Football Focus grades Taylor with a 51.2, ranking 52nd out of 65 tackles who qualified.
All in all, the Chiefs' offensive line has room to improve, and hopefully that gets a kickstart against the Giants.
