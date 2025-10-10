Arrowhead Report

Bolton, Chiefs Will Win if They Accomplish This Goal

The Kansas City Chiefs have uncovered the ultimate complementary-football endeavor.

Zak Gilbert

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The health of an NFL team’s culture shows up when it loses games. And the for the 2-3 Chiefs, their culture is as healthy as their injury report.

One manifestation of a healthy culture, as opposed to a dysfunctional organization, is the team knows exactly what it needs to do. And when the Chiefs (2-3) host the Lions (4-1) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan), Kansas City has a simple defensive goal.

When Patrick Mahomes and the offense put points on the board, the defense needs to answer by holding Lions scoreless.

nick bolton, trevor lawrenc
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) attempts a touchdown in the second quarter but fumbles during a Monday Night NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug EngleFlorida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“One of the big things I think this week is just, when our offense scores, giving the ball back with the score being the same,” linebacker Nick Bolton explained on Wednesday. “That was kind of the big message we’ve had this week. We didn’t do it last week, but it's kind of been a message of this season. Offense scores, we get the ball back to them without giving up points.”

Stark data this season

The numbers supporting that goal are stunning.

In the two Kansas City wins this year:

  • The defense has answered a Chiefs scoring drive by holding the opponent scoreless on 10 of 11 possessions (90.9 percent). The defense did it in all four opportunities against the Giants in Week 3 and in six of seven opportunities against the Ravens in Week 4.

In the three Kansas City losses this year:

  • The defense has struggled in those situations, answering Chiefs scoring drives by holding the opponent scoreless in only two of nine opportunities (22.2 percent). The Chargers scored on all three drives in Week 1, the Eagles did it once in two opportunities in Week 2 and the Jaguars scored three of four times on such drives last week.

Overall, the Chiefs’ defense has held opponents scoreless on 12 of 20 drives after Mahomes and the offense score.

derrick nnad
Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) leaves the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Momentum fuel

“I feel like it gives us a lot of momentum,” Derrick Nnadi said from the locker room Thursday. “We score on offense, we get back on the field, we stop them from scoring again. That gives an opportunity for the offense to score and really create a big deficit, which creates a lot of momentum and makes a lot of teams one-dimensional.”

Making the Lions one-dimensional has proven extremely difficult over the last few years. In addition to Dan Campbell’s reputation for keeping his offense on the field for fourth down, the Lions have interchangeable running backs in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

derrick henr
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes as Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) and Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) defend during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“Some of the top-tier running backs in the league,” Chris Jones said Thursday, “and they have one of the fastest receiver corps in the league. So, it's gonna be a challenge for us, especially getting after the quarterback to affect him, to put us in a position to win this game.”

That quarterback, Jared Goff, leads the NFL in both touchdown passes (12) and completion percentage (75.2). His 120.7 passer rating is second in the NFL. And he’s orchestrating the league’s No. 1 scoring offense (34.8 points per game).

jared gof
Oct 5, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Giving the ball back to Patrick Mahomes without allowing points will be a stiff test for Kansas City this week.

“Yeah, man, they're special,” Bolton added. “They got a great tight end, two good backs, their wideouts got some depth and they got a young guy as well, adding him into the mix. And the quarterback’s playing great.

“So obviously, gonna take everybody, all hands on deck, up front. And then in the back end, mixing up some looks presnap and just trying to force a couple turnovers when we can. But that's a great challenge for us.”

Chiefs Kingdom, your favorite team’s No. 1 coverage is absolutely free with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, share your feedback on the team’s defensive goal by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI