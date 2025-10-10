Bolton, Chiefs Will Win if They Accomplish This Goal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The health of an NFL team’s culture shows up when it loses games. And the for the 2-3 Chiefs, their culture is as healthy as their injury report.
One manifestation of a healthy culture, as opposed to a dysfunctional organization, is the team knows exactly what it needs to do. And when the Chiefs (2-3) host the Lions (4-1) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan), Kansas City has a simple defensive goal.
When Patrick Mahomes and the offense put points on the board, the defense needs to answer by holding Lions scoreless.
“One of the big things I think this week is just, when our offense scores, giving the ball back with the score being the same,” linebacker Nick Bolton explained on Wednesday. “That was kind of the big message we’ve had this week. We didn’t do it last week, but it's kind of been a message of this season. Offense scores, we get the ball back to them without giving up points.”
Stark data this season
The numbers supporting that goal are stunning.
In the two Kansas City wins this year:
- The defense has answered a Chiefs scoring drive by holding the opponent scoreless on 10 of 11 possessions (90.9 percent). The defense did it in all four opportunities against the Giants in Week 3 and in six of seven opportunities against the Ravens in Week 4.
In the three Kansas City losses this year:
- The defense has struggled in those situations, answering Chiefs scoring drives by holding the opponent scoreless in only two of nine opportunities (22.2 percent). The Chargers scored on all three drives in Week 1, the Eagles did it once in two opportunities in Week 2 and the Jaguars scored three of four times on such drives last week.
Overall, the Chiefs’ defense has held opponents scoreless on 12 of 20 drives after Mahomes and the offense score.
Momentum fuel
“I feel like it gives us a lot of momentum,” Derrick Nnadi said from the locker room Thursday. “We score on offense, we get back on the field, we stop them from scoring again. That gives an opportunity for the offense to score and really create a big deficit, which creates a lot of momentum and makes a lot of teams one-dimensional.”
Making the Lions one-dimensional has proven extremely difficult over the last few years. In addition to Dan Campbell’s reputation for keeping his offense on the field for fourth down, the Lions have interchangeable running backs in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.
“Some of the top-tier running backs in the league,” Chris Jones said Thursday, “and they have one of the fastest receiver corps in the league. So, it's gonna be a challenge for us, especially getting after the quarterback to affect him, to put us in a position to win this game.”
That quarterback, Jared Goff, leads the NFL in both touchdown passes (12) and completion percentage (75.2). His 120.7 passer rating is second in the NFL. And he’s orchestrating the league’s No. 1 scoring offense (34.8 points per game).
Giving the ball back to Patrick Mahomes without allowing points will be a stiff test for Kansas City this week.
“Yeah, man, they're special,” Bolton added. “They got a great tight end, two good backs, their wideouts got some depth and they got a young guy as well, adding him into the mix. And the quarterback’s playing great.
“So obviously, gonna take everybody, all hands on deck, up front. And then in the back end, mixing up some looks presnap and just trying to force a couple turnovers when we can. But that's a great challenge for us.”
