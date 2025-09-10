Chiefs’ Linebacker Nick Bolton Gives Honest Assessment of Defense
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton spoke from the podium at team headquarters before Wednesday’s practice. The Chiefs are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, FOX/WDAF Channel 4, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch below.
On what has to improve defensively this week:
“Yeah, I think tackling, obviously. I think we had 10 missed tackles, so as we keep progressing every week, we want to kind of knock that number down a little bit. Pass defense, rushing pass defense, working together a little bit. Run defense was pretty good but, obviously, a lot of things we can clean up.”
On Steve Spagnuolo’s message coming off the loss:
“Yeah, man, just trying to get 1-0 next week. It’s a long season, obviously. When were down in Brazil, we wanted to come back with a win … So, focus is on to the next one. Obviously, a lot of things to clean up and, yeah, just working on being 1-0 this week.”
On whether the Chargers’ pass-heavy game plan surprised the Chiefs:
“A little bit. We expected 44 (Scott Matlock) and 42 (Tucker Fisk) to kind of play. They put 42 down, so kind of changed their philosophy a little bit. And it might just regarding the other team, probably a sign of kind of the future, but yeah, a little bit different than what we expected.”
On struggling to get quality pass rush Friday:
“Yeah, there's a lot of teams in this league that are kind of somewhere in that run-pass looks, kind of marrying, looking the same. And a lot of West Coast teams. Yeah, it's kind of their philosophy, kind of make your runs match your passes, and it's kind of the football game. So, we need to be disciplined on our part, to kind of get our eyes right, kind of transition well, kind of mix it up a little bit in fronts and stunts and stuff like that. But overall, I just think we could just be a tad bit better.”
On preparing for surprise looks from teams:
“Yeah, especially in the first couple weeks of the season. Man, everybody has their own new identity, the whole offseason kind of changing and self-scouting, doing those things. So, I think one of the biggest things for us going forward is second-half adjustments. That can be big for us. First half, they might change up completely what they did based off of year prior, and just making adjustments and making the whole unit being on time and on target, I think that's gonna be big for us in these next couple weeks.”
On the Eagles’ offense, and quarterback Jalen Hurts:
“Yeah, man, they have a lot of playmakers there and at quarterback. Obviously, he’s been a great player from the last couple of years, run game, pass, quick throws, deep ball; kind of does a little bit everything for them. Obviously, we know the playmakers they have. So, it's going to be a challenge for us to be all hands on deck, and disciplined and focused, and just out there playing with effort, playing with energy.”
On sideline conflicts during Friday’s loss:
“Yeah, man, we're still brothers at the end of the day. It was highly competitive guys trying to go out there and get wins, and that's kind of the goal of this game. So, obviously, had a fiery moment there. But at the end, we were still brothers and family, just like a moment you and your brother kind of argue. We still love each other, and you kind of go on as life kind of goes on, 10 minutes later.
“It’s definitely been that vibe. Everybody in there, man, still loving on each other, still the same team. No riffs, no, none of that stuff. So, we get another opportunity to come up here and be 1-0 this week.”
On finding energy when the game isn’t going their way:
“Yeah, I think for us, it's even bigger than just that part, when your teammates make a good play, celebrating with them. I think, couple of plays we got negative plays on defense, and I think our energy and our excitement was what we need it to be so there's more of that type of stuff. \
“More so than the other thing, kind of just us, kind of having fun with our teammates, celebrating, doing things that we've always done. Man, because Coach Reid is big on showing your personalities and let them show. It's kind of just that, that message. We make good plays, make splash plays, make things to get the crowd into it, like everybody gets involved, love on your teammates. Man, so loving guys, celebrating for you.”
On whether there’s a challenge in preparing for big games like Sunday:
“Honestly, I don't think it should be much challenge for anybody in this profession. Man, got opportunity of a lifetime, get to play a kid's game, make good money for it, and got your family and fans in the stands. So honestly, just another opportunity to go out there and showcase what you're made of, what your team’s made of what’s your identity. Like, what you've been spending the last five, six months, I'm talking about.
“So, I just think energy just was flat a little bit. That’s on us, the coaches, captains as well. Man, just kind of making sure we change that this week.”
On recovering from the long return flight from Brazil:
“Yeah, I think Coach Reid kind of gave us a great schedule. Kind of got our feet back underneath us, got a little bit of some rest. And so, I think we had a couple of days off and came back now rejuvenated, refocused, and now we’re trying to get a win this week.”
