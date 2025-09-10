Kelce Offers 1st Comments Since Friendly-Fire Collision With Worthy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Patrick Mahomes has never called a play in a huddle that included Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown.
Unfortunately, that streak will continue this week in Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch against the Eagles (3:25 p.m. CT, FOX/WDAF Channel 4, 96.5 The Fan). Rice is serving Game 2 of his six-game suspension and Worthy got just three snaps in Friday’s season-opening loss to the Chargers.
And Travis Kelce felt an emotional blow to his stomach after accidentally delivering a blow to Worthy that reportedly disclocated the wide receiver’s shoulder. In fact, Kelce said he felt like “sh**.”
“I wasn’t ready for that first drive,” Kelce said on Wednesday’s edition of the New Heights podcast.
“I’ll take the most accountability myself,” Kelce told older brother Jason, a former Eagles starting center. “I wasn’t ready for that first drive. I ran into one of my guys and offed him out of the game. I literally took one of my players out. That’s one of the most frustrating parts and it’s hard to get your juices back going knowing you just hurt a guy.”
Kelce rebounded with 2 big catches
Fortunately for the Chiefs, Kelce managed to get those juices back in the second half. Targeted just four times, he posted 47 yards on two receptions – including a massive 37-yard touchdown from Mahomes early in the fourth quarter. The score pulled Kansas City to within two points at 20-18.
He also made his first catch count, a first-down reception on the Chiefs’ drive following the Worthy collision.
Repercussions
But repercussions from that third snap of the season will carry forward into at least this week. If Worthy plays against the Eagles, or whenever he returns, his range of motion likely will be limited by a shoulder brace.
“It’s a frustrating way to start off the season and start off the game,” Kelce added. “But you can take some good from that second half. But, at the end of the day, we just gotta be able to win up front, be accountable on the back end, and be able to start fast and finish stronger.”
Worthy was the team’s only healthy receiver all of last season, his rookie year. Kansas City’s first-round selection (28th overall), he posted the fastest recorded 40-yard dash in scouting combine history, 4.21 seconds.
In his absence last week, Brown was the most-targeted player (16) in the NFL during Week 1 games. He caught 10 passes for 99 yards.’’
