Defensive Rookie is Turning the Head of Nick Bolton
The Kansas City Chiefs added seven new draftees this offseason, most of whom to the defensive side of the ball. Seeing as that the best unit in the Chiefs organization last season was the defense, it's smart for the front office to add more pieces to the unit to ensure success for the future.
Nick Bolton has become the biggest asset for the Chiefs' linebacker room since getting drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. It's his job to take several of these young players under his wing and show them the way of how to be successful in the National Football League.
One draft pick who could emerge as one of the most underrated picks for the Chiefs from the 2025 draft class is linebacker Jeffrey Bassa. Bassa has shown up and shown out thus far since getting drafted, trying to showcase the fanbase why he is underrated.
From the first week of training camp for the Chiefs, Bolton has kept his eye on all of the defensive rookies. Speaking to the media on what he's seen from Bassa thus far, you could say he's starting to turn some heads within the organization.
“Jeff’s one of those guys [that] he’s got a unique skill set,” Bolton said on July 25. “He does a lot of different things well. So, as we keep building, he’s going to learn his role.
“I was just talking to him. He’s a guy that’s real hard on himself, trying to be perfect, [but] it’s not the easiest game in the world to learn, especially as a rookie running multiple positions. So, we’ve just got to keep going every single day and give [him] a little confidence as we keep going.”
Dave Toub has Noticed Bassa's Work
Bassa brings a ton of versatility to the defense and special teams for the Chiefs. Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub had nothing but positive things to say about Bassa since the beginning of camp.
"The whole linebacker crew is really good from top to bottom. There are leaders on our special teams unit. But Bassa, he brings the combination of being real smart. And then his speed combo, that he's able to run with anybody. He's faster than anybody in coverage. So I'm excited to see him. If I had to pick one, it would be him."
